Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
WCNC
Former South Carolina high school football standout killed in Virginia college shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Hough High graduate identified as one of three killed in U-Va. shooting
A football player who graduated from Hough High School in Cornelius has been identified as one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a mass shooting late Sunday. University President Jim Ryan said in a news conference Monday that Devin Chandler, who had lived in Huntersville, was among...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
3 dead in University of Virginia shooting were members of football team; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody. The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus […]
qcnews.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
WBTV
Recruiter accused of sending Rock Hill student explicit photos after college fair
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A college recruiter was arrested after making contact with a Rock Hill student that became increasingly sexual in nature following a college fair, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with a school counselor on Nov. 9 after a report...
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Henry County Daily Herald
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
View the original article to see embedded media. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Start planning your Thanksgiving table - side dishes. Thanksgiving is just one short week away. Take out some of the stress of planning your family's table with our recipe roundup. This week, take your pick of 8 different side dish recipes. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Start planning your Thanksgiving table - side dishes.
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck, family says
It was supposed to be a fun long weekend for Shanquella Robinson and her group of friends who went to Cabo to celebrate one of their birthdays.
District investigating video of student using racist slur in Iredell County class
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school district is condemning hate speech after a video surfaced online of a student using a racist slur in class. The video shows a group of white students who were involved in an activity at the front of the class. One of the students used a racist slur while the rest of the class laughed, the video shows.
4 teens, including victim’s sons, charged with killing Rock Hill father
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two of the four teens who conspired to kill a 38-year-old man Monday in Rock Hill were the victim’s sons, according to family members. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at Paces River apartments off Interstate 77. The sister of Larry Ingram Jr....
Comments / 0