Charlottesville, VA

WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Henry County Daily Herald

Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job

Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting.
ROCK HILL, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.
CHARLOTTE, NC

