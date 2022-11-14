ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
