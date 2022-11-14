Read full article on original website
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 1
Forget the turkey, you've got friends and family coming into the Garden State for the upcoming holiday, you owe it to them to try the stable meal in the Garden State. Pizza and cheesesteak, of course. I'm on the road daily speaking at common sense town halls throughout the state,...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
N.J. weather: Up to 2 inches of snow in forecast for northwest counties. Rain for rest of state.
New Jersey is expected to get its first snowfall of the season Tuesday with up to 2 inches of snow in the forecast along with a coating of ice for the northwestern counties of Sussex and Warren, while the rest of the state could see rain overnight into Wednesday morning as a coastal storm system moves up the East Coast.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
