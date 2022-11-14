ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Fox40

Hanks and Hazels really Good Sausages

Hank & Hazel’s Really Good Sausages is Vacaville’s sausage stand! They change the sausage lineup daily and serve them with sides like potato salad and coleslaw, alongside sodas, craft beer and wine! Oh, don’t forget dessert; hand pies, cookies, mmmm! They’re just off I-80, so next time you’re passing through Vacaville, come check them out!
VACAVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack moves manufacturing to Roseville with dozens of jobs

Roseville, Calif.- Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Today’s Guide to the Holidays

Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)

ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bees make honey at home in Placer County

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County is well known for a wide variety of agricultural commodities including rice, mandarins, and more recently, wine grapes, but perhaps not so well known is the vast number of honey bees buzzing around the county’s summertime blooms. Bee keepers in Placer County range from small...
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin honors cultural history and local education at Wall of Recognition

Accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” recognized. Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin recently honored the accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” with inscriptions on the Wall of Recognition for efforts that have shaped the diversity of Rocklin’s community and the quality of its educational institutions.
ROCKLIN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
roseville.ca.us

FOX40

SuperLotto ticket worth $41 million sold in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said that the SuperLotto ticket was bought at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The winning numbers for the draw were 2-5-17-40-46 and with the Mega Ball number being 1. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA

