Montgomery County Community College Presents Upcoming College & Career Series for Current and Prospective Students

Montgomery County offers unique options for a date night, whether it's a couple's first or one-thousandth. The holiday onslaught is building; it’s almost palpable throughout Montgomery County. Calendar dates are filling; shopping lists are lengthening; the whole pace of daily life seems to be quickening. Which makes the Nov.–Dec. timeframe particularly suitable for couples to schedule a date night. Tung Chi, of COHAITUNGCHI.com, compiled a list of Montco-centric options for two to escape the seasonal mayhem, even just shortly.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO