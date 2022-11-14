Montgomery County Community College Presents Upcoming College & Career Series for Current and Prospective Students

Read full article on original website
Penn Community Bank Helps Community College Apprentices MAP Out Their Professional Futures
Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP). MAP is an earn-while-you-learn program that offers MCCC students the opportunity to gain in-demand workforce skills and college credits at no cost. Apprentice-students train alongside...
MONTCO Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. The Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development provides support to the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development and Faculty Development efforts. This position is 25 hours a week; four...
Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week
Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre to Present ‘Cinderella’ by Female Composer from 1904
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre presents Cinderella by Pauline Viardot on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, Philips Memorial Building at 700 S. High Street in West Chester. This playful adaptation of Cinderella is a...
Bensalem Township Board of School Directors, Education Association Ratify Five-Year Bargaining Agreement
A Bucks County education board and association have worked together to ratify an agreement that will have an impact on local students. Staff reporters from the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the agreement. The Bensalem Township board of school directors and the 461-member Bensalem Township Education Association have ratified a...
Delaware’s Archmere Academy Unveils New Course on Cancer Research for Students Interested in Medicine
Dr. Jay Storm, Chief of the Division of Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, instructs students at his alma mater.Image via Archmere Academy. Archmere Academy — a Catholic high school in Claymont, Del., that is renowned for its academic excellence — has introduced a new course, Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis, into its curriculum with the help of one of its distinguished graduates.
C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
L-R: Zane Moore, President/CEO, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Debbie Sontupe, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Blair Rush, President Southeast Region, C&N; Robert Loughery, C&N Board Member. C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
MontcoWorks Partners with Bucks County Counterpart to Host National Apprenticeship Week Webinar
MontcoWorks is partnering with a Bucks County workforce organization on a webinar exploring apprenticeships. The Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, MontcoWorks, is holding a Nov. 15 webinar for career seekers of all ages, as well as parents, educators, workforce stakeholders, and area employers. The free event, held in in partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, has been specifically schedule during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14–20.
Bolstering the Brave: Four-Year Grant Funds a Countywide Effort to Increase Volunteer Firefighter Numbers
Montgomery County is currently experiencing a dire shortage of volunteer firefighters. At a recent press event, Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association George Wilmot cited the data that illustrate the problem. “The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania has shrunk from 300,000 in the 1970s to 38,000 in 2018,” he explained.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tower Health eliminates about 13% of management staff
WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health handed out pink slips to dozens of its management and corporate leaders on Wednesday as part of the Berks County-based health system's ongoing efforts to reduce its size and scope. Tower Health said it eliminated 52 positions at the manager, director, associate vice...
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars
Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
King of Prussia District Makes Donation to Repurpose Former Home in Valley Forge National Historical Park
The Maurice Stephens House at Valley Forge National Historical Park.Image via Garen Meguerian at the King of Prussia District. King of Prussia District is pleased to announce a donation of $75,000 to Valley Forge Park Alliance (VFPA) for the adaptive reuse of the Maurice Stephens House at Valley Forge National Historical Park.
Bucks County Ranks Amongst the Healthiest Communities in the Entire Country
The county is considered to be one of the healthiest in the whole country.Image via iStock. Bucks County was recently listed as one of the healthiest communities in the whole country, a major milestone in public health and wellness. Staff writers at U.S. News and World Report wrote about the rankings around the country.
Couples: Don’t Let the 2022 Holiday Dazzle Wear You to a Frazzle; Schedule a Montco Date Night
Montgomery County offers unique options for a date night, whether it's a couple's first or one-thousandth. The holiday onslaught is building; it’s almost palpable throughout Montgomery County. Calendar dates are filling; shopping lists are lengthening; the whole pace of daily life seems to be quickening. Which makes the Nov.–Dec. timeframe particularly suitable for couples to schedule a date night. Tung Chi, of COHAITUNGCHI.com, compiled a list of Montco-centric options for two to escape the seasonal mayhem, even just shortly.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
The new Wawa location will sit in Levittown.Image via iStock. One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week.
