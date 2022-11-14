ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities see successes

A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Portland Police Bureau hiring standards contribute to staffing shortage. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 15 public safety round-up

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
portlandobserver.com

SEI and CDP Breaks Ground for Displaced Residents of N/NE Portland

Co-developed by Self-Enhancement, Inc. (SEI) and Community Development Partners (CDP), a 63-unit apartment community taking shape in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood, will be much more than new apartments when it opens in late 2023. The new community is part of SEI’s recent expansion into affordable housing. It offers an innovative model combining high-quality rental housing with on-site services and is part of a larger effort by partners SEI and CDP to renew a visible, thriving Black presence in North and Northeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect

Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland was ranked 22nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report study of the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. The 150 most populated metro regions were examined by U.S. News to determine the greatest locations to live. According to their methodology, a place was required to have good value, be an attractive area to live in, have a robust employment market, and have a high quality of life to rank at the top of the list.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap

Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
PORTLAND, OR

