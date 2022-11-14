Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities see successes
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Portland Police Bureau hiring standards contribute to staffing shortage. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture...
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
portlandobserver.com
SEI and CDP Breaks Ground for Displaced Residents of N/NE Portland
Co-developed by Self-Enhancement, Inc. (SEI) and Community Development Partners (CDP), a 63-unit apartment community taking shape in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood, will be much more than new apartments when it opens in late 2023. The new community is part of SEI’s recent expansion into affordable housing. It offers an innovative model combining high-quality rental housing with on-site services and is part of a larger effort by partners SEI and CDP to renew a visible, thriving Black presence in North and Northeast Portland.
Portland ‘Big Brother’ contestant defaults on lawsuit
Whitney Williams, the one-time "Big Brother" contestant from Portland, is in default on a lawsuit against her after she did not respond to the suit, court records obtained by KOIN 6 News show.
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
kptv.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Hillsboro; suspect ‘accounted for’
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an active homicide investigation, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were at a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road in Hillsboro. Officials say there’s no danger to...
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
kptv.com
City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
PPB Podcast: How to react in active shooter situation
The Portland Police Bureau’s latest “Talking Beat” podcast focuses on teaching citizens how to react during an active shooter situation.
kptv.com
Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland was ranked 22nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report study of the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. The 150 most populated metro regions were examined by U.S. News to determine the greatest locations to live. According to their methodology, a place was required to have good value, be an attractive area to live in, have a robust employment market, and have a high quality of life to rank at the top of the list.
WWEEK
Three Prosecutions From the 2020 Protests Hinge on the Debatable Charge of “Riot.”
Multnomah County prosecutors have made good use of Oregon’s riot statute in recent years. Nearly 100 people were charged with it in 2020 alone. But as cases stemming from that summer’s protests wind their way through the courts, Portland criminal defense lawyers are questioning whether it’s constitutional.
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Homeless in Multnomah County up 30% since pandemic began
A new report by the Joint Office of Homeless Services showed the number of homeless people in Multnomah County rose more than 30% during the pandemic.
Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap
Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
‘We don’t have the resources’: Staffing shortage curbs PPB’s traffic division
In 2021, officials say a total of 67 people died in traffic-related accidents. According to Portland police, 29 of those people were walking.
The Portland Mercury
UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
kptv.com
Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
