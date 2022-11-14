Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker
Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 10 loss
The Chicago Bears (3-7) were defeated 31-30 by the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the defense blew a 14-point lead, the offense failed to mount a comeback and Cairo Santos’ missed extra point ultimately cost them. This loss isn’t nearly as fun as the one to the Miami Dolphins last...
Bears Injury Report: Important Names in Week 11
The Bears' first injury report of Week 11 includes some very notable names.
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr says he’s not questioning teammate Darren Waller’s commitment
LAS VEGAS — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday he isn’t questioning star tight end Darren Waller’s resolve to get back on the field. An emotional Carr made comments after Sunday’s loss to the Colts indicating he was upset that some players weren’t fully committed to their craft. And sources said Monday there is frustration in the building over Waller’s prolonged absence as he deals with a hamstring injury.
Centre Daily
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
Centre Daily
Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'
Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
NFL
Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles. Then, the pair do a deep dive on what's the better situation: the Jaguars or Bears. After that, the duo preview the Titans-Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a few college defensive tackles who the public should watch out for.
Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 10 loss
TE Cole Kmet – 80.6. Trevon Wesco was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player at 87.8. Wesco was targeted just once with no receptions, and he earned a 51.6 passing grade. But he was marked up in run blocking (85.7) and pass protection (68.3). Cole Kmet had another great game, so it’s no surprise to find him ranked among the top three. Kmet led the Bears with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks across the board in passing (87.5), pass protection (72.3) and run blocking (67.2). Khalil Herbert also had a solid game with a 76.4 grade. Herbert, who had 10 carries for 57 yards, was solid in pass protection (79.0) and the run game (75.8). But he did struggle in passing (55.1) and run blocking (56.4).
Comments / 0