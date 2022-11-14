TE Cole Kmet – 80.6. Trevon Wesco was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player at 87.8. Wesco was targeted just once with no receptions, and he earned a 51.6 passing grade. But he was marked up in run blocking (85.7) and pass protection (68.3). Cole Kmet had another great game, so it’s no surprise to find him ranked among the top three. Kmet led the Bears with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks across the board in passing (87.5), pass protection (72.3) and run blocking (67.2). Khalil Herbert also had a solid game with a 76.4 grade. Herbert, who had 10 carries for 57 yards, was solid in pass protection (79.0) and the run game (75.8). But he did struggle in passing (55.1) and run blocking (56.4).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO