NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced Thursday the addition of Doc Sadler to his staff as special advisor to the head coach. "I am excited to have Doc join my staff and bring invaluable experience to the program," said Moser. "To have a spot come open when the season starts is never easy to fill. In order to fill the spot at this time, it had to be someone I knew and trusted. I have known Doc for over 30 years and when I got into this profession at Texas A&M, he was at Texas Tech. Doc has an immense knowledge of the game. He also brings a tremendous amount of experience from his time spent as head coach in this league and on staff at Iowa State and Kansas."

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO