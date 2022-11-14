Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
wdhn.com
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the...
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
Fairhope police warning parents of THC-infused vapes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department are warning parents of a new trend going around with kids in the area. According to a Facebook post from FPD, their officers have found several kids with vape pens that contained THC. Officials said there have been at least two students that have needed […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
mobilebaymag.com
“911 Dauphin Street”
For most of her life, Rhoda Melendez had no idea that her great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Crosley, grew up in an orphanage. “There was a stigma at that time,” Melendez explains. But as her mother, Annie Catrett Williamson, advanced in her years, she felt that it was important for Melendez to know more about her great-grandmother’s past. Williamson shared what little information she knew: that Crosley was raised in the Protestant Orphans’ Asylum located at 911 Dauphin Street in Mobile. Although Williamson had lived with her grandmother her entire life, she never spoke of her childhood. Melendez was intrigued.
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
ssrnews.com
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Escambia and Walton Counties Selected to Start New Recruitment Program for Veterans to Teach
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during a press conference Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. Fort Walton Beach...
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I’m sorry,’ Mobile man tells family of Theodore High School senior killed in wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an emotionally wrenching sentencing hearing, a judge on Wednesday imposed a sentence that will allow a drug-impaired driver responsible for a fatal car wreck to get out of jail in about six months. It was the maximum allowed by Alabama law. Prosecutors originally charged Yaderik...
FireRescue1
Ala. firefighter suffers third-degree burns in roof collapse
FOLEY, Ala. — A Magnolia Springs firefighter sustained third-degree burns as a roof collapsed on him Sunday night, Fox10 reported. Magnolia Springs firefighters were on the scene to aid Foley crews at a house fire. Two firefighters from each department were inside when there was a call to evacuate.
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WKRG
Local power outage maps
(WKRG) — Whether it’s caused by severe weather or something else, when the power goes out, you want to know when it’s coming back on. Find your local power outage maps here:. Alabama Power’s outage map:. Alabama Power’s outage map shows you power outages across the...
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
Pet of the Week: The King, “Elvis” needs pampering
Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old Shih Tzu named Elvis.
utv44.com
Pensacola woman charged for 2021 elderly abuse of 86-year-old woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after hitting an 86-year-old woman in 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Tammy Lynn Hanna, 49, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. On Aug. 8, 2021, deputies said they responded to Camberwell Rd., in reference […]
