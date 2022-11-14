ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items

Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’

The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

