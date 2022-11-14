Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingCadrene HeslopBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items
Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
Sinclair student from Uganda killed in I-70 crash in Clark County
Sinclair Community College is mourning the loss of one of its own after a student was killed in a crash in Clark County. Elvis Kikuba, 21, was studying engineering at Sinclair and had plans of eventually getting his Ph.D., according to an online fundraiser. The fundraiser said he wanted to...
Free tickets available for holiday concerts at Air Force Museum
The concerts are free, however, tickets are required and are limited to four per person due to popularity.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
dayton.com
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
Nighttime training flights to take off from WPAFB
According to the 88th Air Base Wing, the Ohio National Guard’s 108th fighter wing will be running training flights during the evenings from Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17.
Alter High School Band crowned national champions
The Marching Knights also won two additional awards for ‘Outstanding Music Performance’ and ‘Outstanding General Effect.'
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting
DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
Comments / 1