Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO