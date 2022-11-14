Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Related
Why Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t get any carries vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs 2020 1st-round pick has had a rough stretch of games lately, running the ball just 19 times in four games.
FOX Sports
Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
Centre Daily
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Big Blue View
Giants-Lions Wednesday injury report: OT Evan Neal back to practice; Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson limited
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, out of the New York Giants lineup since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, took a step toward returning on Wednesday when he returned to practice. Neal was a limited participant as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 5 Pick After Week 10
2022 hasn't gone the way the Jacksonville Jaguars thought it would. It was always expected for the Jaguars to be in a building phase in 2022, transitioning to new schemes on both sides of the ball under new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff and starting several rookies and new additions on both sides of the ball.
Centre Daily
Preview: 8-1 Vikings Home Underdogs Against Cowboys in Week 11
Fresh off of a miraculous win over the Bills, the Vikings will be tested in a big way for a second consecutive week when the Dallas Cowboys come to Minneapolis this Sunday. The Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in an overtime loss to the Packers this past weekend, but they are an extremely talented team that will challenge the Vikings on both sides of the ball in a game with major NFC seeding implications.
Centre Daily
Texans Update: Why’s New RB Eno Benjamin Not Practicing?
HOUSTON - As the Houston Texans began practice Wednesday morning, their new running back wasn't with his teammates on their indoor field. Veteran running back Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Texans from the Arizona Cardinals, is in the process of getting acclimated to his new team and has paperwork, equipment and medical details to complete. He's expected to begin practicing with the Texans on Thursday. Benjamin has been assigned the No. 20 jersey after officially joining the team Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Why Justin Fields on Sunday Could Be at Optimum Speed
Justin Fields returns to Atlanta for a homecoming Sunday against the Falcons and they could see a very different version of him than what they saw when he was at Georgia and then later at Ohio State. That is, if they can see him at all. Fields is faster than...
Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 11/16
QB PJ Walker (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (illness) DT Daviyon Nixon (illness) S Juston Burris (illness) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Centre Daily
Cornerback Kindle Vildor Among Numerous Bears Missing Practice
View the original article to see embedded media. After weeks when the Bears had very few injuries and opponents came into their game with a long list, the script has flipped. Guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) all missed practice with injuries.
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign WR/KR Victor Bolden to Practice Squad
Filling a newly-created vacancy on their practice squad, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver/kick returner Victor Bolden, the team announced Tuesday. A 2017 undrafted free agent, Bolden has made 15 NFL appearances — 13 with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the Buffalo Bills — and registered one career reception for 10 yards. He also spent nearly three years (2019-21) on the Detroit Lions' taxi squad and part of this past summer with the Cardinals.
Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?
The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Yardbarker
Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve
This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
Centre Daily
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Comments / 0