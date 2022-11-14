Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Photos: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 red carpet
Photos: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 red carpet Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022, in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes. The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
Gwen Stefani Blooms in Floral Dress & Gold Stiletto Boots at 2022 Matrix Awards With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 26 with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton. The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a light pink Alessandra Rich fitted turtleneck minidress that featured puff long sleeves and ruffled trim. The dress was covered in a green and yellow rose pattern. She added nude fishnet stockings to the look. Stefani matched her accessories to her floral dress with rose gold rose earrings and a ring. She kept to the theme with every detail with a metallic pink handbag that featured a silver chain. Stefani kept her platinum...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
Dolly Parton and P!nk Match in Sparkly Stripes and Platforms at Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022
Dolly Parton shared a matching moment with P!nk while backstage at the 2022 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Posing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Parton wore a long-sleeved dress with a fringed floor-length hem, crafted from rows of black and silver sequins. Completing her outfit were silver diamond drop earrings. P!nk, meanwhile, opted for an edgy long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit; her ensemble coordinated with Parton’s, featuring black and silver crystals arranged in zebra stripes, finished with a set of silver Givenchy drop earrings. Both stars’ outfits highlighted their respective aesthetics, while remaining glamorous and maximalist for the occasion.
Cynthia Erivo Dons Leather Tent Dress With Supersized Belt & Boots at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
Cynthia Erivo brought an edgy look to the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The “Wicked” star was honored at the event on Tuesday night. She took home the Gamechanging Performer Award at the award show, held in partnership with Samsung. The Tony-award winner wore a black leather look from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a tent dress with a halter neck made up of black leather. The sleeveless, knee-length garment featured beige detailing in the stitching and an oversized belt on the hem. Erivo added large dangling earrings as well as stacked bracelets and several sparkly rings to...
Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Kris Jenner Dazzles in Shimmering Floral-embroidered Elie Saab Gown at Baby2Baby Gala
Kris Jenner arrived on the red carpet for the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, wearing a bedazzled embroidered gown by Elie Saab. The long-sleeve silhouette from the 2021 fall ready-to-wear collection had statement floral embroidery and sequins. The collection featured a heavily black color palette as the designer put more focus on silhouettes than color.
Shakira Shakes Up A Christmas Dinner In A Sheer Gown In Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Kris Jenner Poses in Dramatic Octopus Dress & Pointy Boots for Her First-Ever Vogue Cover
Kris Jenner graced Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s December issue for their Vogue Leaders edition. “The Kardashians” star posted a slide show of images from the mostly black and white photoshoot to her Instagram yesterday. The cover image saw Jenner in a custom black Travis Taddeo floor-length turtleneck dress and geometric silver Patricia Von Musulin bangles and earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) In a similar style, the second look saw the star wearing what appeared to be the same dress, alongside the same silver earrings. This time, she added a cape, sunglasses, sheer gloves and completed the...
