The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start and could once again be buried before December even rolls around. They are just entering one of the most difficult stretches in their schedule and could have 20 losses by the end of the December. We knew this young team was going to take time, so this start isn’t completely surprising, and there is still time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO