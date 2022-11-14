Read full article on original website
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis, Lakers beating the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis had a wonderful game as he scored 37 points and collected 18 rebounds while Nets forward Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Nets are now...
The Detroit Pistons are 1 month from an important date
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start and could once again be buried before December even rolls around. They are just entering one of the most difficult stretches in their schedule and could have 20 losses by the end of the December. We knew this young team was going to take time, so this start isn’t completely surprising, and there is still time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
LaMelo Ball suffers ankle injury late in Charlotte Hornets loss to the Pacers
Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball was on the court Thursday night for just the third time since returing from
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
CBS Sports
Watch Hornets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST. Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
“Now we’re getting happy because he scored 11?” — Michael Wilbon sounds off on Ben Simmons
The legendary journalist isn't the only one losing patience with Simmons - reports have come out that the Nets players are also frustrated with “his availability, his level of play, and even his passion.”
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons
Having played in just two of his team's first 15 games this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will once again be sidelined on Thursday. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence, but having played the NBA's second-easiest schedule up until this point, they would like to be in a better spot.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. San Antonio sits in 11th place in the West after losing six of their last...
Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
Paolo Banchero's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game
Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart out 2-3 weeks due to sprained right toe
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will miss at least two-to-three weeks because of a sprained right big toe, the team announced on Tuesday. Stewart suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 21-year-old big man has started every game for the Pistons...
How to Watch the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Week 10 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
On Monday Night Football, one team is hoping to keep their perfect season alive, while the other hopes to keep their distant playoff hopes alive, as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the Washington Commanders. Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) When: Monday, November 14. Time: 8:15 p.m....
MLive
