The Detroit Pistons are 1 month from an important date

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start and could once again be buried before December even rolls around. They are just entering one of the most difficult stretches in their schedule and could have 20 losses by the end of the December. We knew this young team was going to take time, so this start isn’t completely surprising, and there is still time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking.
Watch Hornets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic

The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST. Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

Having played in just two of his team's first 15 games this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will once again be sidelined on Thursday. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence, but having played the NBA's second-easiest schedule up until this point, they would like to be in a better spot.
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart out 2-3 weeks due to sprained right toe

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will miss at least two-to-three weeks because of a sprained right big toe, the team announced on Tuesday. Stewart suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 21-year-old big man has started every game for the Pistons...
