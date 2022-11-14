ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
PITTSBURGH, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State

Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish is a Classic

If you love food, and chances are you do, then one of your favorite holidays is coming up soon: Thanksgiving. When it comes to this celebrated holiday, people often debate about what Thanksgiving dishes and side dishes are the most popular. Well, debate no longer, as Scholaroo.com has put together...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh

Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania announces settlement with Google over user tracking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the $391.5 million settlement agreement is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the United States. Pennsylvania is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy