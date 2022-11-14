PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO