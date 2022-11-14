Read full article on original website
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Demolished Friendly’s; Fetterman in D.C.; TV news changes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. High: 48; Low: 33. Cloudy. Peace & Justice: An event yesterday honored individuals and organizations, including a Harrisburg couple, who have done extraordinary work to promote peace, justice, tolerance and diversity in their communities. Voice for the disabled: After his...
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
This Pennsylvania city is the absolute second best to be a sports fan in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State
Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish is a Classic
If you love food, and chances are you do, then one of your favorite holidays is coming up soon: Thanksgiving. When it comes to this celebrated holiday, people often debate about what Thanksgiving dishes and side dishes are the most popular. Well, debate no longer, as Scholaroo.com has put together...
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
abc27.com
Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh
Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
Foreigner to say ‘farewell’ at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake will be a stop on Foreigner’s Historic Farewell Tour next year. The rock band will take the stage at the Washington County venue July 29, 2023, with special guest Loverboy. The farewell tour kicks off next summer in Georgia. Presale tickets are available Tuesday....
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania announces settlement with Google over user tracking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the $391.5 million settlement agreement is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the United States. Pennsylvania is...
