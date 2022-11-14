ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 pets killed in house fire south of downtown Wichita

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9LkR_0jAL4v8j00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said three pets were killed in a house fire Monday south of downtown.

The fire happened in the 1000 block of S. Lulu. According to the Wichita Fire Department, the fire call came in around 1:40 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the front of the home. The fire department said there was a partial roof collapse.

The department said there were no residents in the home at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated to be around $70,000.

KSN News

