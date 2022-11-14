Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas's next governor, reports the Associated Press. Sanders is best known as Donald Trump's second press secretary and, as with all of Trump's spokespeople, her relationship with the truth was tenuous at best. She also defended Trump's ban on transgender service members and even argued that businesses should be allowed to turn away LGBTQ+ customers. Read about her long list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions here.

