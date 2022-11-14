Read full article on original website
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy says ‘Biden is your man’ if you want 'misery'
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s policies, saying they have “screwed up” the United States.
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
“President Trump Has My Full Endorsement and My Support As Our Republican Nominee in 2024” Says Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpShutterstock. On November 15, as the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, many of his most-loyal supporters were quick to declare their support.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Trump now goes after Glenn Youngkin: Says Virginia Republican Governor's last name 'sounds Chinese' and insists he couldn't have 'come close to winning' in 2021 without his endorsement - hours after claiming he sent in FBI to help DeSantis win
Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Republicans and potential 2024 presidential election rivals by saying Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin couldn't have won without his support. The former president wrote on Friday morning that 'Young Kin' is a name that 'sounds Chinese' and that he helped him get the...
DeSantis overtakes Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee Republicans prefer, new YouGov poll says
More Republicans say they would prefer DeSantis to be their 2024 nominee over Trump. The finding, taken days after the midterms, is a reversal of previous polls that put Trump ahead. After the GOP's lackluster midterm election results, Trump has received criticism from within the party. A new poll shows...
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’. Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives. At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
With an Eye on White House Again, Trump Lashes Out at Fellow Republicans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Days before he is expected to launch another White House run, Donald Trump is again at war with his own party, angrily denouncing potential rivals, airing old grievances and acting more like the insurgent who stormed to victory six years ago than a former president. The former one-term...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Ron DeSantis Must Prepare for Trump Onslaught to Win Over Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to endure constant attacks against him from Donald Trump if the Florida governor has any chance of replacing the former president at the top of the GOP, experts have said. Trump is expected to finally confirm his intention to run for president for the third time...
Sarah Sanders, Anti-LGBTQ+ Trump Shill, Wins Arkansas Governorship
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas's next governor, reports the Associated Press. Sanders is best known as Donald Trump's second press secretary and, as with all of Trump's spokespeople, her relationship with the truth was tenuous at best. She also defended Trump's ban on transgender service members and even argued that businesses should be allowed to turn away LGBTQ+ customers. Read about her long list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions here.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins Arkansas Governor's Race
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas governorship, securing a post once held by her father and boosting her national profile as a top Republican. Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones and libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington in a race that was largely seen...
GOP mega-donor Ken Griffin, who's poured $60 million into Republican campaigns this cycle, called Trump a '3-time loser' and said he shouldn't run for president
"I really hope that President Trump sees the writing on the wall," said Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who previously donated $1 million to Trump's PAC.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can a divided Congress pass meaningful legislation?
News organizations projected Wednesday that the Republican Party secured enough seats for a House majority. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can a divided Congress pass meaningful legislation? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
As 2024 looms, did Mike Pence miss his window — again?
Former Vice President Mike Pence published his long-awaited autobiography “So Help Me God” Tuesday. For the first time, the former second-in-command to President Donald Trump told his side of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and dished on plenty of other pivotal moments from their quite-chaotic time together.
