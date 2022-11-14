ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump now goes after Glenn Youngkin: Says Virginia Republican Governor's last name 'sounds Chinese' and insists he couldn't have 'come close to winning' in 2021 without his endorsement - hours after claiming he sent in FBI to help DeSantis win

Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Republicans and potential 2024 presidential election rivals by saying Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin couldn't have won without his support. The former president wrote on Friday morning that 'Young Kin' is a name that 'sounds Chinese' and that he helped him get the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

With an Eye on White House Again, Trump Lashes Out at Fellow Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Days before he is expected to launch another White House run, Donald Trump is again at war with his own party, angrily denouncing potential rivals, airing old grievances and acting more like the insurgent who stormed to victory six years ago than a former president. The former one-term...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Sarah Sanders, Anti-LGBTQ+ Trump Shill, Wins Arkansas Governorship

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas's next governor, reports the Associated Press. Sanders is best known as Donald Trump's second press secretary and, as with all of Trump's spokespeople, her relationship with the truth was tenuous at best. She also defended Trump's ban on transgender service members and even argued that businesses should be allowed to turn away LGBTQ+ customers. Read about her long list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions here.
ARKANSAS STATE
HuffPost

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins Arkansas Governor's Race

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas governorship, securing a post once held by her father and boosting her national profile as a top Republican. Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones and libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington in a race that was largely seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

As 2024 looms, did Mike Pence miss his window — again?

Former Vice President Mike Pence published his long-awaited autobiography “So Help Me God” Tuesday. For the first time, the former second-in-command to President Donald Trump told his side of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and dished on plenty of other pivotal moments from their quite-chaotic time together.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy