WBBJ
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
WBBJ
Community invited to help gives veterans a merry Christmas
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local community is coming together to give veterans a merry Christmas. The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt is welcoming residents to be part of its Vets Angel Tree Program. The veterans have created a Christmas list, which will be on cards located at the...
WBBJ
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
livability.com
Building Community Is a Team Sport in Jackson, Tennessee
City programs bring residents together to create change, revitalize neighborhoods. Friends, family and community — the past few years have reminded us of what is truly important. In Jackson,. , “community” is a call to action. Two recent initiatives from Mayor Scott Conger’s office underscore the importance of connection...
WBBJ
Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program. Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations. Last year the organization serviced...
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
Chester County Independent
Liquor by the drink loses vote by a shot
The hot topic in last week’s Chester County Elections was the Liquor Referendum, which unofficially failed by just 26 votes. The referendum, if passed, would have allowed for the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the City of Henderson. Liquor by the Drink was last on the ballot in 2018, failing by a 41-vote margin. The November 2022 election saw 629 votes for, 655 against.
WBBJ
America Recycles Week continues through Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Recycling has the power to deliver a host of climate, economic, and waste management benefits. But today, US recycling is not performing at the scope and scale required to achieve these benefits. During America Recycles Week, which is Monday through Friday, The Recycling Partnership will be...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
WBBJ
Pet food company launches ads aimed at pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — The worlds first campaign designed to engage pets has launched!. Premium pet food brand, Natural Balance, is aiming to entice pets and not people with their latest campaign. They’re creating ads that may seem odd to pet parents, but are captivating to furry friends. The commercials...
radionwtn.com
Downtown Paris Aglow For 615 House Performance
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Courtsquare was all aglow Saturday evening for the performance of 615 House at the Downtown Paris’ Open House Extended. The steps of the courthouse were shining with warm Christmas colors and although the weather was very cold, there were plenty of fire pits and heaters for the audience. The performance of 615 House was postponed from last weekend due to rain. In photo, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, right, and Christie Fields of SolarFields, which sponsored the event, welcome everyone to the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
Cameron Sexton speaks to Rotary Club in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee politician visited the Jackson Rotary Club as a guest speaker on Wednesday. Cameron Sexton spoke about the condition of the state. While sharing some notable statistics and facts, Sexton explained that Tennessee is currently the least taxed state in the union and currently the best economy in the country.
WBBJ
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis, 71, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Health Center at Richland Place in Nashville. Services will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 P. M., graveside at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville. (731) 772-1472.
WBBJ
Restaurant to feed community free Thanksgiving meals
BELLS, Tenn. — A local West Tennessee restaurant is handing out free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday and Wednesday. The Front Porch will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stop by. The meal will consist of dressing, ham, vegetables, and drink. Caroline Reed started this annual event as...
Chester County Independent
Henderson hires new fire chief
During the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the final reading of the ordinance to amend City Zoning to permit Electric Vehicle Charging Stations within the B-1 (General Business), B-4 (Highway Business) and I (Institutional) Districts as Permitted Uses passed with all in favor.
WBBJ
Growth continues across the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has seen a lot of development over the past 200 years. “When I first started in Jackson 40 years ago, we did not have but just a few restaurants and a few hotels,” said Gary Taylor, the President of Gary A. Taylor Investment.
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
Charity Gala returns after 2 years!
JACKSON, Tenn.–After two years missed, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosts its 31st Annual Charity Gala. This year’s gala is bringing focus to two major facilities, the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the 1st Hospice Home to be in West TN. “Having a hospice house in Jackson...
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
