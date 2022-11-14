Read full article on original website
Clay County Collision Under Investigation
A collision that occurred in Clay County is under investigation. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened shortly before 5pm Tuesday in the 25-hundred mile of Highway 18. 39-year-old McKenzie Liechti of Milford was driving an SUV eastbound when a westbound truck that was ahead of Liechti's vehicle lost control on a bridge. Liechti swerved to avoid hitting the truck and the bridge. The truck reportedly continued westbound and was not located.
Velma L. Peterson, age 102, of Storm Lake
Velma L. Peterson, age 102, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on November 15, 2022, at the Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial will be in the Elk Township Cemetery in Alta.
Man Charged with Murder Following Stabbing Incident in Galva
A man has been charged with 1st degree murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Galva. According to the Ida County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman Escapes Injury After Her Vehicle Became Submerged in Creek
A Paullina woman escaped injury last week when the vehicle she was driving left the road and went into a creek. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place late in the afternoon this past Wednesday. 63-year-old Michelle Couldren was driving southbound in the 41-hundred mile of Polk Avenue when she swerved to miss a deer on the road. Couldren's vehicle left the roadway, and went down an embankment where it became submerged in a creek.
Butch Ball, age 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral service for Butch Ball age 78 of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1pm at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will follow in the Garfield Township Cemetery in rural Webb. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8pm at the funeral home.
Storm Lake Teacher Mesenbrink Given Stormwater Innovation Award
A Storm Lake teacher was recognized recently for her stormwater innovation. Last Thursday, Storm Lake High School science teacher Angela Mesenbrink was presented with the Traveling Canoe Paddle Award for 2022 Stormwater Innovation. The award, which was presented by the Iowa Stormwater Education Partnership's Executive Director, consists of a traveling engraved canoe paddle that recognizes a city, county, educational organization, or professional member that tries an innovative policy, practice, or program in urban stormwater management.
Eduardo Diaz III, age 26, of Holstein
Eduardo Diaz III, age 26, of Holstein, Iowa died November 13, 2022 in Galva, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20,...
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
Storm Lake School Board Finalizes Iowa Central Building Purchase Agreement
The Storm Lake School Board this week finalized the purchase of the Iowa Central Community Community College which is adjacent to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said all of the behind-the-scenes work on the purchase has been completed. She believes Iowa Central has received good news on their end as far as the timeline for moving into their new location on the north side of town, and expects them to be moved out of the current location in the next two years...(audio clip below)
Storm Lake School Board Approves Schematic Design for Next Phase of Early Elementary
The Storm Lake School Board on Monday approved the schematic design for the second phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the school will consist of a 1st grade wing addition which will include 12 classrooms, as well as discovery and art spaces. The total project cost is expected to be 14.4-million dollars. Andrew Van Leeuwen of the DLR Group said the project numbers continue to be a challenge...(audio clip below :17 )
Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward
The latest statistics from Triple A Iowa show the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.49. That's down six cents in the last week, and down 16 cents in the last month. A year ago at this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.17.
Steve Berg Presented Lifetime Achievement Award at Storm Lake United Banquet
The Storm Lake United 2022 Awards Banquet was held tonight (Tues) at Buena Vista University. SLU Executive Director Breanna Horsey announced Steve Berg as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Steve owned Berg Jewelry starting in 1992 until health issues forced him into retirement four years ago...(audio clip below :34 )
This Marks National Apprenticeship Week ; More from TPRA Discussion in Storm Lake
This is National Apprenticeship Week, and during a kickoff roundtable discussion last week in Storm Lake, Storm Lake Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said funding for the newly-created Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship grant program in Iowa will be a challenge going forward...(audio clip below :36 ) Earlier this year, Governor Reynolds announced...
Mollring Let Go As BVU Football Coach
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Scott Brown has announced that Grant Mollring will no longer serve as head coach of the BVU football program. Mollring led the program for the past six seasons. "I want to thank Grant for his commitment to our football student-athletes and to our University,"...
