1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings

Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend.

They say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 464 Main St. around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was originally taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

Multiple units responded several hours later around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of Academy and Church streets for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, two female victims were located suffering gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening. It was reported that the shots had been fired from a dark-colored vehicle that had fled the area prior to police arrival. One of the victims was treated at the scene, and the second was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital and is expected to recover. No arrests have been made

Any information on either of these incidents is asked to call the confidential TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.