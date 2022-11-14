ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
Cintas Opens Brand New Cleanroom Location in Syracuse Region

MARCY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006489/en/ Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area. The state-of-the-art facility in Marcy, N.Y., creates additional capacity to Cintas’ national Cleanroom footprint around the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maguire plans latest dealership expansion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y.—Phil Maguire may be known as the head of the Maguire Family of Dealerships, but he is a very busy man in the world of Ithaca real estate as well. In the past several years, Maguire has built a new Nissan dealership in the village of Lansing, performed a gut renovation of their Ford-Lincoln dealership on South Meadow Street, and renovated and expanded their Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership further down the road. Plans for renovation for the Hyundai-Subaru dealership at 320 Elmira Road were approved by the city of Ithaca earlier this year.
City of Syracuse launches resident engagement webpage

Syracuse residents who want to get more involved with local government and the community have a new city webpage to visit. The resident engagement page provides a list of 35 agencies, boards, commissions and committees affiliated with the city. There's also a list of volunteer opportunities. Mayor Ben Walsh said...
Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!

I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
