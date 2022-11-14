Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it's happening at our northern, as well as our southern border
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and Entertainment
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper provide free turkeys for Syracuse Veterans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/ Market 32 will be providing Veterans and active duty personnel in the Syracuse area free turkeys at the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative on Monday, November 21. Officials from Tully Rinckey will provide 125 free turkeys, or 1,800 pounds of turkey to military personnel […]
cnyhomepage.com
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
Cintas Opens Brand New Cleanroom Location in Syracuse Region
MARCY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006489/en/ Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area. The state-of-the-art facility in Marcy, N.Y., creates additional capacity to Cintas’ national Cleanroom footprint around the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maguire plans latest dealership expansion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Phil Maguire may be known as the head of the Maguire Family of Dealerships, but he is a very busy man in the world of Ithaca real estate as well. In the past several years, Maguire has built a new Nissan dealership in the village of Lansing, performed a gut renovation of their Ford-Lincoln dealership on South Meadow Street, and renovated and expanded their Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership further down the road. Plans for renovation for the Hyundai-Subaru dealership at 320 Elmira Road were approved by the city of Ithaca earlier this year.
waer.org
City of Syracuse launches resident engagement webpage
Syracuse residents who want to get more involved with local government and the community have a new city webpage to visit. The resident engagement page provides a list of 35 agencies, boards, commissions and committees affiliated with the city. There's also a list of volunteer opportunities. Mayor Ben Walsh said...
Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
cnycentral.com
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
localsyr.com
Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
WKTV
Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Jubilee Homes of Syracuse completes construction of two single-family homes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 18, to celebrate the completion of construction on two new single-family homes. The ceremony will take place at the two new homes on 431 and 441 Martin Luther King West in Syracuse at 3:00 p.m. The quality new […]
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Daily Orange
Unbalanced distribution of vacant homes along I-81 demonstrates city’s stratification
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As a former Rust Belt city, Syracuse has about 1,800 vacant properties. But the imbalance in their distribution traces back to a highway built during the 1960s down the middle of the city: Interstate 81.
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
