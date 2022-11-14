Garth Brooks Announces Las Vegas Residency

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is making his way to Las Vegas in 2023!

The country crooner took to his Instagram on Monday to announce his Las Vegas residency titled "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."

"Thrilled to announce Garth Brooks/Plus ONE – The Vegas Residency Begins coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2023! Register for Verified Fan NOW thru Thursday 11/17 at 8am PT for Verified Fan for presales beginning Monday, 11/21!" he wrote in the caption.

Brooks also made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning to announce the exciting news!

"We're calling it the 'Plus ONE' because we're going to try something we’ve never tried before," he explained of the upcoming show.

"The band is coming but It's the one-man show," he said. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you – or just bring the whole band up to do ‘Friends in Low Places’ – this should be stupid."

To celebrate the residency, Brooks is also dropping a boxed set that includes a 92-page custom book with live photos and 5 discs filled with over 50 of his live recordings, including some new ones!

"The set includes the FINAL release of his celebrated Double Live album, with one of three randomly packaged collector's covers–the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park, or the never-before-released 1989 Edition," reads an excerpt on the singer's website.

"Garth Brooks LIVE also contains Triple Live, featuring over 25 tracks from the record-breaking comeback tour and the Stadium Tour, including brand-new, never-released recordings and one of three new, randomly packaged collector's covers from the Stadium Tour," the description notes.

Fans can register to be a Verified Fan for the Vegas residency and find out how to pre-order the boxed set here!