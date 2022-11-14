ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Garth Brooks Announces Las Vegas Residency

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPVM6_0jAL3xj800
Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is making his way to Las Vegas in 2023!

The country crooner took to his Instagram on Monday to announce his Las Vegas residency titled "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."

"Thrilled to announce Garth Brooks/Plus ONE – The Vegas Residency Begins coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2023! Register for Verified Fan NOW thru Thursday 11/17 at 8am PT for Verified Fan for presales beginning Monday, 11/21!" he wrote in the caption.

Brooks also made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning to announce the exciting news!

"We're calling it the 'Plus ONE' because we're going to try something we’ve never tried before," he explained of the upcoming show.

"The band is coming but It's the one-man show," he said. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you – or just bring the whole band up to do ‘Friends in Low Places’ – this should be stupid."

To celebrate the residency, Brooks is also dropping a boxed set that includes a 92-page custom book with live photos and 5 discs filled with over 50 of his live recordings, including some new ones!

"The set includes the FINAL release of his celebrated Double Live album, with one of three randomly packaged collector's covers–the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park, or the never-before-released 1989 Edition," reads an excerpt on the singer's website.

"Garth Brooks LIVE also contains Triple Live, featuring over 25 tracks from the record-breaking comeback tour and the Stadium Tour, including brand-new, never-released recordings and one of three new, randomly packaged collector's covers from the Stadium Tour," the description notes.

Fans can register to be a Verified Fan for the Vegas residency and find out how to pre-order the boxed set here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CMT

Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2020: Garth Brooks Withdraws From Entertainer Of The Year Consideration After Eric Church Snub In 2019

Incase ya haven’t heard, the CMA Awards are tonight. Yes, yes, I know, the ceremonies have been a yawn for the past few years, especially now that they feel the need to integrate pop artists and other celebrities into the ceremony performances every year (which Justin Moore points to as the reason why ratings have been dropping like flies, but that’s a different story).
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEXINGTON, KY
People

Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Parade

Parade

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy