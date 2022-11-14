All the best things on sale for Black Friday

These are the best gifts you can shop for her at Walmart. Cuisinart / JBL / Samsung / Instax / Sidefeel

All right, people. We’ve got a big day, so let’s get into it.

ICYMI: It’s Black Friday. You’re probably looking to get some holiday shopping done, and at Reviewed, we’re spending the day hunting down the best deals on the best stuff so you don’t have to. Find our most up-to-date picks here , and be sure to check back regularly.

Recovering from all-day eating yesterday? There’s no reason to run around trying to find Black Friday sales while your body’s convinced it should be sleeping. Stay in and shop deals on some of our favorite products — all the Reviewed-approved things you need and want, all at your fingertips.

For gift ideas and inspiration, check out our gift guides . A couple of highlights: our top gifts for kids , gifts people will actually use , stocking stuffers that aren’t duds and what to give the person who already has everything . If you’re on a budget (aren’t we all?), shop our favorite gifts under $100 . And for even more tips and ideas this gifting season, sign up for our newsletter , where we’ll be highlighting some of our favorite gifts over the next few weeks.

Couldn’t make it home for Thanksgivithis year? Send your would-be host a gift to thank them for the invite. While you’re shopping, use up that leftover turkey and cranberry sauce without having the same meal over and over again.

Once your cart’s full and you’ve checked your list twice, it’s time to deck the halls for the holiday season (that is, if you haven’t already). Our experts have a few tips and tricks up their sleeves for the best holiday decorating experience, including who makes the best artificial trees , how much you should be paying for lights , and everything you need to know about holiday home safety .

Now, we’ve entered the judgment-free zone if you want to put on your favorite holiday movie and drink some hot chocolate. Even the Grinchiest of Grinches can’t say no to that, right?

Have a holly, jolly Black Friday.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: All the best things on sale for Black Friday