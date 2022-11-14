ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Lizzo coming to Cleveland next spring

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7GXD_0jAL3tCE00

"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo has announced that she is bringing her The Special 2our to Cleveland next May.

Lizzo will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Watch our story about how Lizzo helped make a TikTok video about a Cleveland deli's chicken salad go viral:

E. 81st Street Deli's business is booming thanks to TikTok and chicken salad

RELATED: A Cleveland deli made a TikTok about chicken salad. Now customers are traveling from near and far for a taste.

The rare crystal flute played by Lizzo during a concert in Washington D.C. earlier this year has a Northeast Ohio connection. Watch our report on that:

Rare crystal flute played by Lizzo was once owned by CWRU professor

RELATED: President James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute played by Lizzo was donated by CWRU professor

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realcombatmedia.com

Unraveling Stevie Spark vs. Montana Love DQ Controversy by Robert Brizel

Unraveling Stevie Sparks vs. Montana Love DQ Controversy. Editorial By Robert Brizel, Head Real Combat Media Boxing Correspondent. Cleveland, Ohio (November 14th, 2022)– On Saturday evening, November 12, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, in Cleveland, Ohio, the televised DAZN main event ended in controversy when referee David Fields disqualified undefeated junior welterweight contender Montana Love, The disqualification was issued in the sixth round after Fields attempted to break up a clinch in a corner and was unsuccessful, resulting in Montana aggressively back flipping Sparks over the ropes, who fortunately landed on his feet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMann

6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland

Ethnic Thanksgiving feastPhoto by Chan Walrus/Pexels. Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?. Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?. Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy