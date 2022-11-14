Lizzo coming to Cleveland next spring

"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo has announced that she is bringing her The Special 2our to Cleveland next May.

Lizzo will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

