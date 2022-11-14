ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles

By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6UpI_0jAL3rQm00

Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez.

The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. As is the Lopez way, art imitates life: George's previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were also based on his real life.

After her parents divorced in 2012, Mayan Lopez says she felt resentment toward her dad and the two didn't have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic.

“Two years ago my dad and I weren't really talking, but family became something that was really important when the whole world was up in flames," she said. “As you grow older, you start to see your parents as people.”

Mayan Lopez recognizes her dad's communication style was influenced by being abandoned by his own parents and raised by his maternal grandmother, whom he did not get along with.

"He didn't always know how to relate to me. I get to kind of have that (perspective) now," she said.

The genesis of “Lopez vs. Lopez” came about when TV producer Debby Wolfe stumbled upon Mayan's TikTok account.

“Someone was talking about my dad, the past things that have happened, you know that my dad was unfaithful, about my parents' divorce, and it was getting a lot of likes. And I was like, 'You know what? I want to say something about it because some of the facts aren’t right,'" she said. "And I thought, ‘What will get people’s attention?' And I thought, ‘Oh, let me just twerk upside down (against) a wall. Why not? I’m a comedian. I’ll go for the joke.’"

Wolfe saw that, plus Mayan's other content, including videos with her dad and even posts of both her parents together, bickering like they were still married, and thought: “This is a show.”

The opportunity was a dream come true for Mayan Lopez who studied sketch comedy and improv and also trained at Second City. She's also respectful of her dad's talent and showbiz experience.

“I have a world-class comedian to be able to learn from," she said. "I take his advice and his knowledge and I have my own things that I bring to the table. He even says we make each other better because he’s like, ‘Oh, there’s another one of me.’ We bounce off of each other and collaborate on set. We'll write things and even improvise as we’re performing. It's been great to work with him in that way.”

Her mom, Ann, is also “so proud” and there in the live audience every week, Mayan Lopez said.

"It's kind of the Lopez way of doing things, making our life art so that people can enjoy and also be able to be a representation of the Latin community," she added.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show

Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
ABC News

ABC News

908K+
Followers
192K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy