Toddler Serenades Big Sister Before She Leaves for School and Now We’re All Sobbing

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 2 days ago

OMG, these kids are too sweet.

Sisters. Sometimes they're at each other's throats, other times they're giggling into the wee hours of the night. You can never tell exactly which way any given day will go. But one thing's for sure: The bond between sisters is unbreakable, and when they're having a good day, there's nothing sweeter than that love.

Take this video from @silviacuevas1991 . It looks like it's just going to be a quick goodbye before school, but then little sister starts serenading her older sis and things take a turn.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So unbelievably sweet! Definitely worth being late for school (if she was). She has so much love for her sister she just has to express it in the form of a song. Adorable! Their mom totally has to save this video forever, so when they're teenagers arguing over a shirt or something she can show them this video to remind them of how cute they actually are together.

Commenters thought the exchange was so special and touching...
"I'm so glad she stayed for the whole thing"
"The way I would I have bawled"
"I love when parents let kids watch old school movies .. I love little rascals"
"I’m also very glad you didn’t interrupt the moment and tell her to hurry and get to class. These are special moments"
"The way she looked at her when she said 'you’re everything I need'"
"She was in such a rush but the moment she looked into her eyes and heard her sing .. everything stopped"
"such a beautiful and raw moment you can tell she loves her big sis"

This is one of those moments these girls and their mom will remember for the rest of their lives.

