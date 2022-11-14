Read full article on original website
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Dallas-Fort Worth with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. North Texans are the lucky ones on January 24 January 24, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance...
Monticello: Nostalgic charm meets close-by cultural offerings
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Imagine strolling along tree-lined streets, waving to other families who are out with their strollers and dogs, yet still being close to Fort Worth's cultural offerings. "This is such a vibrant community," says real estate agent Ashley Mooring, who has been working in the...
Tanglewood: Top schools and community spirit in this Fort Worth neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Just southwest of downtown Fort Worth is Tanglewood, a neighborhood known for its family-friendliness, excellent schools, and deep sense of community.Real estate professional Sharion Innis Bostic couldn’t agree more. The Fort Worth native has called this part of town home for more than 25 years, and says there is not...
Rivercrest: Historic homes that harken back to Fort Worth's cowboy past
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Few embody the concept of "cowboys and culture" like Donna Kyle Veale. The real estate agent is the wife of a sixth-generation rancher and descendent of J.J. Ward of West Texas.She moved from Telluride, Colorado, (where she is still a broker) to live with her...
Walsh: A dreamy, new world-class neighborhood that thrives on community
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- While the term "master planned community" is frequently used, real estate professional Adrianne Holland, GRI, will tell you that Walsh is in a class of its own in this category. Located in Fort Worth, the new, 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city...
13 things to know before you go to Parade of Lights 2022 in downtown Fort Worth
Downtown Fort Worth will light up with holiday spirit a few days before Thanksgiving, as the 2022 GM Financial Parade of Lights ushers in the festive season on Sunday, November 20.This year, the area will shine extra bright because the old tradition of lighting the Fort Worth Christmas Tree in Sundance Square on parade night is returning (more on that in a sec). Themed “Lights, Camera… Christmas,” the Parade of Lights is marking its 40th year as the city’s official kick-off to the holiday season. Attendees can expect more than 100 festive floats festooned with holiday decor and over half...
Ridglea Country Club Estates: Fort Worth’s golf course community is serenity in the city
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Fort Worth is a changing and growing city, and real estate agent Pat Safian has been passionate about helping her clients find their own place in it — just like she once did.Born in England, Pat lived in several states and countries before her military dad was stationed at Carswell...
Westover Hills: Fort Worth's best-kept secret for easy entertaining
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Fun fact: Westover Hills is one of the wealthiest towns in Texas. This incorporated city sits just 4.5 miles west of downtown Fort Worth; has its own town hall, city council, and police department; and boasts generally lower property taxes than other nearby neighborhoods. ...
Overton Park: Great schools make this family-friendly neighborhood shine
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- When Margaret Motheral says her neighborhood feels like family, she's not kidding. The real estate agent has lived in Overton Park for the past 34 years, raising her family surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who also chose to put down roots in this...
Magnolia Avenue restaurant closure leads this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite. A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years. Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced...
Two pilots from Keller were among 6 dead in crash at Dallas military airshow
Six people died in an airplane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in south Dallas on November 12, two of whom were from the city of Keller.Len Root worked as a contract commercial pilot; and Terry Barker was an Army veteran and pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.Barker was also a former city council member for Keller, according to Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who said on Twitter that "I was fortunate to have him as a friend, and his guidance when it came to what was best for our residents never steered me wrong."Other...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This is a big weekend around Fort Worth, with an annual film festival, the return of a beloved pianist, a national tour of a Broadway musical, two opera productions, larger-than-life Hot Wheels cars, the city's annual marathon, awards honoring the best in Texas country music, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Lone Star Film FestivalThe 2022 Lone Star Film Festival will feature eight narrative feature films, nine documentary feature films, and over 50 short...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of LightscapeFort Worth Botanic...
Familiar names fill Circle Theatre's inspiring 2023 season in Fort Worth
Blind Lemon Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Dear Sugar, the real Josh Cohen, and Mr. Rogers. These are all lead characters in Circle Theatre's 2023 season, which features a true-to-life protagonist in each show that exemplifies the theater’s values of innovation, integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, and service."These delightful and inspiring stories will spark curiosity, empathy, and joy in our patrons," says executive director Tim Long. "In a time where we crave authenticity, Circle Theatre is keeping it real for 2023.” The theater, located in Sundance Square, begins its season with Lonesome Blues, which was recently produced at...
Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite
A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years.Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced the closure."We were able to survive COVID, but the tsunami that has occurred with rising labor costs and the cost of ingredients have made it hard for restaurants, especially a neighborhood restaurant like Fixture," he says."Last year was our best year in sales, everyone came out...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Fort Worth on new North American arena tour
Fort Worth fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Dickies Arena on July 8, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 via Ticketmaster. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through...
Rooftop cinema premiere leads this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. 8 essential tips for sky-high fun at Fort Worth's new Rooftop Cinema Club. After months of anticipation and a few delays, the new Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth finally premiered on November 1. The al fresco urban cinema at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel is more than an outdoor movie theater — it's a whole experience. Here are some tips for making the most...
Expert Fort Worth Christmas lights family plugs in sweet new drive-thru Sugar Lane Lights
This year, Jeff Tell and his family are spreading holiday cheer even further than usual with their new drive-thru lights experience called "Sugar Lane Lights."The Tell family has been lighting up their own home in far north Fort Worth since 2018 with Tell Family Lights, a synchronized Christmas lights show that annually makes CultureMap's lists of must-see displays. They still plan to host the free event at their 76244 home this year but have expanded their efforts to include Sugar Lane Lights, which they describe as the “sweetest holiday light show in Texas.” Sugar Lane Lights will be hosted on...
Apartment rents finally start to decline in Fort Worth and across the U.S.
In good news for renters, rates finally appear to be dropping in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S. — and it's a trend predicted to prevail through the end of 2022. After more than a year of record-setting rent hikes, rent prices decreased in October for the second month in a row. According to a report by Apartment List, rent across the U.S. went down by 0.7 percent in October — the largest single-month dip since 2017. Rents went down in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities for the second straight month, following a peak in August, and a welcome reversal...
