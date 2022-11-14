ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WMBF

The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 2 new horses to farm

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new horses have arrived at Brookgreen Gardens!. Two Marsh Tacky Horses named Tuff and Sparkleberry are on exhibit at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm. Staff said Tuff is 11 years and old and Sparkleberry is just a baby at one and a half...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

