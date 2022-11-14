Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
wpde.com
Golf tournament set for December aims to collect food, cat litter for NMB Humane Society
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 20th Annual Waccamaw Land & Timber SHIVER FOR THE SHELTER golf tournament is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Arcadian Shores Golf Club. This tournament benefits the animals at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. The goal of the annual event is to...
wpde.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners for families at the Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Making sure families have full stomachs on Thanksgiving is the goal of the Boys and Girls Club Myrtle Beach Chapter this year. They partnered with Walmart to donate 130 turkeys and hams and other fixings for the families at the club. It was made...
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is gearing up for Thanksgiving and the Holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends and the hammock wants to celebrate with you. This year Chef Ted and the gang are planning a family style feast just like from home for everyone to share. You can check out the menu and sign...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant hosts event, sending holiday packages to troops overseas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 7th annual Project Clause at restaurant & bar Pine Lakes Tavern takes place Wednesday night. The restaurant is collecting goods for deployed special operation forces. Last year, they met their goal of 100 Christmas boxes, and they're looking to do it again. The...
WMBF
The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 2 new horses to farm
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new horses have arrived at Brookgreen Gardens!. Two Marsh Tacky Horses named Tuff and Sparkleberry are on exhibit at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm. Staff said Tuff is 11 years and old and Sparkleberry is just a baby at one and a half...
wpde.com
Need help with VA benefits and claim filings? Free bus ride to NC event from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand veterans looking for help with their VA benefits and claim filings can take a free trip to Wilmington to sit down directly with a VA representative. American Legion Post 178 is sponsoring a free bus trip for local vets to the Wilmington...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]
WMBF
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway. Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar. “What this group...
wpde.com
Conway Police Dept. begins Rock your Socks donation drive for those in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As temperatures continue to drop, the Conway Police Dept. wants to make sure those in need have warm dry feet during the winter months. The department has begun to collect donations for its Rock Your Socks drive. They ask that you bring new and unused...
wpde.com
Are you $50,000 richer? Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Powerball is back and one lucky person won $50,000 in Myrtle Beach!. According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at the Scotchman #3143 store on Seaboard Street. Powerball – Monday, November 14. 19 - 35 - 53 - 54 - 67...
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
wpde.com
Barefoot Landing kicks off Christmas with annual tree lighting, parade & more
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Barefoot Landing is ready to deck the halls and send season's greetings to North Myrtle Beach!. They are kicking off the holidays with its annual Lighting of the Landing at 6 p.m. on Saturday on the Pepsi Stage in Dockside Village across from Lulu's.
Horry County veterans come together to help Army brother who suffered stroke
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Army veteran who recently suffered a stroke has a rebuilt ramp at his home thanks to a group of men from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and husbands of women from the Blue Star Mothers group. The ramp was originally built a decade ago by the Blue Star […]
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
wpde.com
CCAR helping Horry, Florence County residents affected by Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors (CCAR) is helping those people whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian. The group is giving away $100,000 in grant money to people in Horry and Florence Counties. People can apply for up to $1,500 to put toward...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
