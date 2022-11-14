ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Superintendent Touts Rapides Parish School Improvements

Rapides Parish Schools experienced significant growth this year. ABC 31 News Joel Massey spoke with the superintendent about what this means for area schools. “I think that some of the most exciting things is to see so many of our individual schools grow a letter grade, eleven schools growing their letter grade from whatever they were before and being an A in growth. And that just shows that the teachers the parents the students of Rapides Parish public school system are committing to the work that we are doing committing to growing each and every year.”
Vexus Fiber Promotes Economic Growth with New Fiber Optic Network

According to the Federal Communications Commission, internet access represents one-third of ranking when residents look for states with the best infrastructure. Louisiana ranks 48 out of 50 when it comes to internet service. Vexus Fiber is a leader fiber optic service provider that started construction in Alexandria and Pineville locations...
Kennedy statement on Louisiana governor’s race

MADISONVILLE, La.—Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the below statement today:. “I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
