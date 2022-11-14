Read full article on original website
Google to pay nearly $400 million to settle state location-tracking probe
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) will pay $391.5 million to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, the Michigan attorney general's office said Monday.
Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers
(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Fla., Ga. among states who settle with Google over location tracking practices
Florida and Georgia were part of a multistate settlement with a search engine website.
Google to pay record $391m privacy settlement
Google will pay $391.5m (£330m) to settle allegations about how it collects data from users. The technology giant tracked the location of users who opted out of location services on their devices, 40 US states said. Google has been told to be transparent about location tracking in the future...
Location tracking continues to face scrutiny after Google’s latest data privacy settlement
After a landmark privacy settlement between Google and dozens of states, some say location-tracking will continue facing scrutiny — and maybe more legal battles — as the industry comes increasingly under the microscope. On Monday, Google and 40 state attorneys general announced a $392 million agreement — the...
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking
A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly...
Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
