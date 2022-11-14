ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Center Square

Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers

(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
PYMNTS

Spotify Rolls Out Payment Options With Google

Spotify and Google have begun testing user choice billing (UCB), a tool that lets users of the audio streaming platform subscribe and make purchases with their chosen payment option. Announced in March, Spotify said UCB is a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase offering for Android devices. It’s now being tested in select...
BBC

Google to pay record $391m privacy settlement

Google will pay $391.5m (£330m) to settle allegations about how it collects data from users. The technology giant tracked the location of users who opted out of location services on their devices, 40 US states said. Google has been told to be transparent about location tracking in the future...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking

(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
ILLINOIS STATE
techaiapp.com

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users

A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Police

Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Gizmodo

Apple Sued for Allegedly Deceiving Users With Privacy Settings After Gizmodo Story

Apple is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly harvesting iPhone user data even when the company’s own privacy settings promise not to. The suit, filed Thursday in California federal court, comes days after Gizmodo exclusively reported on research into how multiple iPhone apps send Apple analytics data, regardless of whether the iPhone Analytics privacy setting is turned on or off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AdWeek

One year since Apple's Mail Privacy Protection, the dust has settled

On Sept. 20, 2021, Apple changed the email marketing landscape forever with the launch of its Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) feature. MPP prevents senders from using invisible pixels to collect information about their recipients, key customer data like open rates and location tracking in particular. This meant email marketers had...

