Engadget

Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement

Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
PYMNTS

Spotify Rolls Out Payment Options With Google

Spotify and Google have begun testing user choice billing (UCB), a tool that lets users of the audio streaming platform subscribe and make purchases with their chosen payment option. Announced in March, Spotify said UCB is a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase offering for Android devices. It’s now being tested in select...
BBC

Google to pay record $391m privacy settlement

Google will pay $391.5m (£330m) to settle allegations about how it collects data from users. The technology giant tracked the location of users who opted out of location services on their devices, 40 US states said. Google has been told to be transparent about location tracking in the future...
The Center Square

Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking

(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
techaiapp.com

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users

A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Android Police

Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Gizmodo

Apple Sued for Allegedly Deceiving Users With Privacy Settings After Gizmodo Story

Apple is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly harvesting iPhone user data even when the company’s own privacy settings promise not to. The suit, filed Thursday in California federal court, comes days after Gizmodo exclusively reported on research into how multiple iPhone apps send Apple analytics data, regardless of whether the iPhone Analytics privacy setting is turned on or off.
Ars Technica

DuckDuckGo’s anti-tracking Android tool could be “even more powerful” than iOS

Privacy-focused search site DuckDuckGo has added yet another way to prevent more of your data from going to advertisers, opening its App Tracking Protection for Android to beta testers. DuckDuckGo is positioning App Tracking Protection as something like Apple's App Tracking Transparency for iOS devices, but "even more powerful." Enabling...
Channel 3000

We tried Apple’s new SOS tool for when you don’t have cell service

When Apple announced at its closely-watched September product launch event that it would soon introduce an Emergency SOS feature powered by a network of satellites orbiting above Earth, Brooklyn probably wasn’t the secluded location most had in mind for using it. But on a rainy afternoon last week, I...
