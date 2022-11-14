Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.

1 DAY AGO