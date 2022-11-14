Auburn is hopeful that defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba will be available this weekend when the team hosts Western Kentucky in its home finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium. M’ba sustained an ankle injury during the first half of Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M last week and did spent the second half on the sideline in street clothes. After initially exiting the game, M’ba limped to the locker room with the assistance of two team trainers. When he reemerged from the tunnel, he put his helmet on and tested out his ankle by jogging up and down the sideline and working on lateral movement.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO