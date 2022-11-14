ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn DT Jeffrey M’ba a game-time decision against Western Kentucky

Auburn is hopeful that defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba will be available this weekend when the team hosts Western Kentucky in its home finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium. M’ba sustained an ankle injury during the first half of Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M last week and did spent the second half on the sideline in street clothes. After initially exiting the game, M’ba limped to the locker room with the assistance of two team trainers. When he reemerged from the tunnel, he put his helmet on and tested out his ankle by jogging up and down the sideline and working on lateral movement.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Why Bruce Pearl still wants more from Johni Broome after dominant double-double vs. Winthrop

Bruce Pearl was guarded in his praise of Johni Broome in the wake of the transfer big man’s best game yet in an Auburn uniform. Broome recorded his first double-double with the Tigers, finishing with a game-high 18 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and a pair of steals in Auburn’s 89-65 win against Winthrop on Tuesday night. For as dominant as Broome was, though, Pearl still wants to see more from the 6-foot-10 transfer.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Cadillac Williams shares most surprising aspect of being head coach

Cadillac Williams rattled off almost every coach he’s worked under since entering the industry as an assistant at Henderson State just seven years ago. Ask any of them, he said, and they’ll back up Williams’ claim that his long-term goal in the profession has never been a head-coaching gig.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams enjoying ‘old school’ Auburn offense, but wants improvements in passing game

Cadillac Williams may be new to being a head coach, but he has tried to instill an old-school mentality to his alma mater since taking over. Case in point: Auburn’s heavy reliance on a physical run game over the last two weeks. In Williams’ two games as head coach, Auburn has run the ball 101 times and attempted just 35 passes — a run-pass ratio of nearly 3-to-1. The results have been prosperous on the ground, with Auburn averaging 366.5 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 13 Auburn basketball’s 89-65 win against Winthrop

Bruce Pearl knew his team hadto play better than it did in the opening week of the season if it hoped to keep its undefeated record intact. Auburn struggled to shoot the ball in its first two games against George Mason and South Florida, but a pair of stringent defensive efforts buoyed the Tigers as they got off to a 2-0 start to the season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where Alabama players rank in national stats

Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
auburntigers.com

Holloway Continues Five-Star Recruiting Pipeline to the Plains

AUBURN, Ala. – Aden Holloway signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Auburn Men's Basketball on Monday, continuing Head Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff's five-star recruiting pipeline to the Plains. The Tigers have consistently nabbed top-rated talent on the recruiting trail including NBA Lottery picks in...
AUBURN, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
