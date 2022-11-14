Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn DT Jeffrey M’ba a game-time decision against Western Kentucky
Auburn is hopeful that defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba will be available this weekend when the team hosts Western Kentucky in its home finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium. M’ba sustained an ankle injury during the first half of Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M last week and did spent the second half on the sideline in street clothes. After initially exiting the game, M’ba limped to the locker room with the assistance of two team trainers. When he reemerged from the tunnel, he put his helmet on and tested out his ankle by jogging up and down the sideline and working on lateral movement.
Why Bruce Pearl still wants more from Johni Broome after dominant double-double vs. Winthrop
Bruce Pearl was guarded in his praise of Johni Broome in the wake of the transfer big man’s best game yet in an Auburn uniform. Broome recorded his first double-double with the Tigers, finishing with a game-high 18 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and a pair of steals in Auburn’s 89-65 win against Winthrop on Tuesday night. For as dominant as Broome was, though, Pearl still wants to see more from the 6-foot-10 transfer.
Cadillac Williams shares most surprising aspect of being head coach
Cadillac Williams rattled off almost every coach he’s worked under since entering the industry as an assistant at Henderson State just seven years ago. Ask any of them, he said, and they’ll back up Williams’ claim that his long-term goal in the profession has never been a head-coaching gig.
Cadillac Williams enjoying ‘old school’ Auburn offense, but wants improvements in passing game
Cadillac Williams may be new to being a head coach, but he has tried to instill an old-school mentality to his alma mater since taking over. Case in point: Auburn’s heavy reliance on a physical run game over the last two weeks. In Williams’ two games as head coach, Auburn has run the ball 101 times and attempted just 35 passes — a run-pass ratio of nearly 3-to-1. The results have been prosperous on the ground, with Auburn averaging 366.5 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
Rewinding No. 13 Auburn basketball’s 89-65 win against Winthrop
Bruce Pearl knew his team hadto play better than it did in the opening week of the season if it hoped to keep its undefeated record intact. Auburn struggled to shoot the ball in its first two games against George Mason and South Florida, but a pair of stringent defensive efforts buoyed the Tigers as they got off to a 2-0 start to the season.
Suni Lee Announces Decision on Her Future at Auburn, Paris 2024
The Olympian recorded five perfect scores, ending the NCAA regular season with the highest average score on both bars and beam in the country.
Everything Cadillac Williams said ahead of Auburn’s home finale against Western Kentucky
Cadillac Williams got his first win as Auburn’s interim head coach, and the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak last weekend with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After the game, during his on-field TV interview, Williams was asked what’s next for this Auburn team. His...
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
Where Alabama players rank in national stats
Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
Holloway Continues Five-Star Recruiting Pipeline to the Plains
AUBURN, Ala. – Aden Holloway signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Auburn Men's Basketball on Monday, continuing Head Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff's five-star recruiting pipeline to the Plains. The Tigers have consistently nabbed top-rated talent on the recruiting trail including NBA Lottery picks in...
Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Verdict determined in former economic chair's lawsuit against former Auburn officials
After a two week trial, former economic chair Michael Stern’s lawsuit against former Auburn officials concluded with the jury ruling in favor of Stern on one of the claims and against him on the other two after three hours of deliberation. The defendants in the case were former Provosts...
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
Renaming of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis schools will be first to test Alabama monuments law
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
Recognition, Remembrance and Reflection: The Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and Macon County, Ala.
The Mississippi State Office of Research Compliance and Security will host a seminar from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 providing participants with both IRB refresher training and two hours of RCR live training credits. This event will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. Public...
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
