Iberville Parish, LA

WAFB

Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
NEW ROADS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans

More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
postsouth.com

Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting

Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
CENTRAL, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

EA Drainage’s 2021 coup attempt is over (Cointment wins big)

The only noteworthy item on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage Board agenda was the one omitted. Nearly 13 months ago it appeared that President Clint Cointment had been forced into a power-sharing agreement whereby an, as yet unidentified, Drainage Director would be hired to usurp certain of the parish chief executive’s authority over drainage. The usurpation is officially dead as Cointment emerged unscathed if not stronger than ever.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman steals $1.8 million from Medicaid, changes children’s future

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Justice was served today in a Medicaid fraud case that involved school children at the Iberville Parish School District. For nearly four years starting in 2011, key members at the non-profit St. Gabriel Health Clinic were submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid totaling over $1.8 million.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA

