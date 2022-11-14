Read full article on original website
Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
theadvocate.com
After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed
A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans
More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
postsouth.com
Mixture of new and familiar faces emerge in Iberville Parish School Board races
The Iberville Parish School Board will have a new member-at-large, while the current board president earned another four years after a landslide victory. Polly Distefano Higdon, the District E School Board member, won the seat held by Darlene Ourso, a veteran educator/coach who chose not to run. Higdon had opposition...
postsouth.com
White Castle voters re-elect Mayor John Morris III, choose new police chief
White Castle voters gave Mayor John Morris III a second term in office and elected a new police chief during the elections Nov. 8. Morris garnered 567 votes (66 percent) to defeat fellow Democrat Florida Melancon, who finished with 287 votes (34 percent). POLICE CHIEF. Harold Brooks Jr., who had...
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Government/School Board Surplus Liquidation Auction (12/3)
Location: 300 Houmas St, Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When: Saturday December 3, 2022 9:30 AM Sharp (Rain or Shine) Inspection on Friday December 2, 2022 9:30AM-3.00PM.
postsouth.com
Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting
Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
brproud.com
Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
pelicanpostonline.com
EA Drainage’s 2021 coup attempt is over (Cointment wins big)
The only noteworthy item on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage Board agenda was the one omitted. Nearly 13 months ago it appeared that President Clint Cointment had been forced into a power-sharing agreement whereby an, as yet unidentified, Drainage Director would be hired to usurp certain of the parish chief executive’s authority over drainage. The usurpation is officially dead as Cointment emerged unscathed if not stronger than ever.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
Woman steals $1.8 million from Medicaid, changes children’s future
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Justice was served today in a Medicaid fraud case that involved school children at the Iberville Parish School District. For nearly four years starting in 2011, key members at the non-profit St. Gabriel Health Clinic were submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid totaling over $1.8 million.
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: Another top leader at DCFS heads for the door amid agency controversy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rhenda Hodnett, a top leader with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year. This comes one week after the head of the agency, Secretary Marketa Walters, also announced a similar move. In...
postsouth.com
Ex-Baton Rouge football star Mike Hollins out of ICU following Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE - Former University Lab star and Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the ICU, is off a ventilator and will attempt to start walking today, the law offices of Baton Rouge injury attorney Gordon McKernan told The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hollins was among the victims...
brproud.com
Redevelopment of Plank Road area remains ongoing, but some residents say they see little progress
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People living in a blighted community say they’re ready to see change. The Board of Build Baton Rouge met with BRProud reporter Jessica Knox to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Plank Road area. For the past four years, Baton Rouge...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
