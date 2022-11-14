Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
fox5ny.com
Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
‘Miracle’: Bronx grandma found at bus stop, reunited with family
RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx grandmother with dementia is back home after she was found by a social worker shivering and “soaking wet” at a bus stop late Tuesday, her daughter said, calling the return a “miracle.” Milagros Santos, 75, had previously been seen leaving a Key Food supermarket on 256th Street in […]
Suspects wanted for 4 armed carjackings in Brooklyn and Queens, stage accident before theft: NYPD
Police are looking for the suspects behind at least four armed carjackings across Queens and Brooklyn.
Man, 91, raking leaves outside Bronx home fatally struck by vehicle
A 91-year-old man raking leaves outside of his Bronx home died a day after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
6 people wanted for assaulting, robbing man on LES street
A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a group of six people on a Lower Manhattan street last month, authorities said.
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing, dismembering Queens mom found in duffel bag: DA
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after admitting to killing a Queens mother whose body was found in a duffel bag in April, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in […]
Thief snatches phone from young girl's hand in Inwood: police
Police are searching for a phone-snatching thief who targeted an 11-year-old girl in Inwood earlier this month.
Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned
NEW YORK – A Queens grand jury has arraigned 50-year-old Carlos Garcia for an assault that sent his victim into the path of an oncoming subway train, killing him, last month. Garcia engaged in a physical altercation with the victim at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway. According to police, Garcia engaged the victim in a verbal dispute following a brush of shoulders that caused Garcia to drop his cell phone onto the train tracks. “The dispute turned physical when the defendant punched the victim, causing him to fall onto the edge of the platform at the exact time an F The post Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Meet the Bushwick Barber whose Home has Become a Haven for Venezuelan Migrants
In the heart of Bushwick is a Venezuelan barber who for years has opened his Brooklyn home to friends, acquaintances and strangers arriving from his native country. Juan Sanchez, a 51-year-old father and husband who comes from a large family and has many […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Suspected gunman sought in fatal Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New […]
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx
BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
newsnationnow.com
32 charged in Brooklyn gang shootings that injured 12, killed 2
(NewsNation) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged 32 alleged gang members from rival gangs in connection with 19 shootings that resulted in “14 victims, including two who died as a result of their injuries.”. According to Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, innocent bystanders, including a...
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Thieves on scooter drag 12-year-old while stealing necklace, police say
NEW YORK — Police said two men who were seen dragging a young girl while stealing her necklace, are behind at least six similar crimes. The New York Police Department shared a video on social media showing a girl walking down the street as she is approached from behind by two people on a moped. The video shows them reaching out to grab the girl, and dragging her as she struggles against them.
Girl, 14, groped by man in Bronx spree: police
Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 14-year-old girl and a woman in the Bronx within hours of each other in October.
Trio steals $225K in jewelry from NYC jewelry show
Three people allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry show display last month, police said Wednesday.
Armed men rob people of jewelry, Rolexes in brazen NYC Diamond District heist
The two masked bandits targeted three or four people, all believed to be employees or owners, as they left Avis Diamond on W. 47th Street around 8:15 p.m.
Comments / 0