kgns.tv
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In San Antonio, the family of a teen who was critically injured after he was shot by a police officer has released a photo showing him smiling from his hospital bed. His family said this week has “Brought small victories” and has given them a renewed...
Texas Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot by Now-Fired Police Officer Is Awake, Smiling 6 Weeks Later
It has been a grueling six weeks for the Cantu family whose 17-year-old son was shot multiple times while eating a hamburger inside his car. But now, Erik Cantu Jr. is giving his family something to smile about. "After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with...
KSAT 12
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
KSAT 12
SAPD chief: Councilman ‘was not given any special treatment’ in hit-and-run case
SAN ANTONIO – Despite being found lying on the ground just yards away from a Jeep that a witness had followed from a hit-and-run crash, Clayton Perry ended the night of Nov. 6 at his home, instead of the back of a police car. Questions about why Perry wasn’t...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
KTSA
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run on the East side. KSAT-12 reports that it was around 9 P.M. Tuesday when officers got a call from the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue. A man was found in the street unresponsive and seriously injured.
Five minors recovering from crash in stolen car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Five minors are recovering from crashing into Apache Creek near downtown late Tuesday night. It started with San Antonio Police discovering a stolen car on the road just before midnight. They say an officer ran the plate and began following the car but he didn't speed...
Homeowner claims he killed suspected intruder; victim's mother says they knew each other
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting over the weekend happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hazel Street. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suspected intruder being gunned down by a homeowner. Now, the mother of the...
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records. Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whipped, threatened by daughter’s boyfriend during argument, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was pistol-whipped and threatened with a handgun during an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant. On May 22, SAPD officers responded to an assault in the 2000 block of Ruiz Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that Roland...
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
KSAT 12
Pedestrian hit, killed in late-night vehicle crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Bermuda Drive and Highway 87, just outside Loop 410.
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident in October on the east side of San Antonio. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on October 13, 2022. He later died of his injuries from the crash. The...
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl due to no new leads
SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio was canceled by DPS on Tuesday morning due to no new leads, according to police. Joanna Luna, however, is still missing and her disappearance is still under investigation, according to SAPD. An AMBER Alert for Luna...
KSAT 12
Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Dallas men indicted for attempting to smuggle weapons, ammunition into Mexico, DOJ says
DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man and a Dallas man are facing a lengthy prison sentence and a large fine after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Del Rio for allegedly trying to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Mexico. Miguel Angel Ocura-Arenas, 67, of San...
