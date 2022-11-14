ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
KTSA

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run on the East side. KSAT-12 reports that it was around 9 P.M. Tuesday when officers got a call from the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue. A man was found in the street unresponsive and seriously injured.
KSAT 12

Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records. Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.
KSAT 12

Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
