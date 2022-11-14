Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
markerzone.com
JETS FORWARD TO UNDERGO SURGERY, WILL MISS SEVERAL WEEKS
The Winnipeg Jets are set to be without the services of forward Mason Appleton until at least the middle of January. According to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun, Appleton will have surgery on Wednesday after suffering an upper-body injury during Sunday's overtime win against the Seattle Kraken. Billeck added that Appleton will be out for at least eight weeks.
markerzone.com
JAROMIR JAGR MOURNING DEATH OF FATHER, JAROMIR JAGR SR.
One of the best players to ever wear an NHL jersey is mourning the death of the person who introduced him to the sport of hockey. Jaromir Jagr Sr., father of future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr, has passed away at the age of 82. Jagr Sr. was a former hockey player...
theScore
Brind'Amour: Andersen, Teravainen not close to returning
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't offer a positive update on the injured Frederik Andersen, Teuvo Teravainen, and Ondrej Kase on Wednesday. "Nobody's close to getting back," he said after practice, according to team beat writer Walt Ruff. Andersen suffered an undisclosed injury during practice last Tuesday. He has...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS TEAM'S PLAY SO FAR, 'WE SUCK'
John Tortorella has never been one to mince words, and during an in-game interview, he was asked about the Flyers' start against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They surrendered the first goal just over ten minutes in, and the Blue Jackets were controlling the majority of play to open the game.
markerzone.com
CALL THE COPS! VIKTOR ARVIDSSON ABSOLUTELY ROBS CONNOR MCDAVID
Connor McDavid nearly had yet another highlight reel tally to add to his already massive store. He completely burned the Kings' defense - Drew Doughty, no biggie - and one-handed the puck over Calvin Petersen. If not for an absolutely heroic play by Viktor Arvidsson, he would have scored. But...
ng-sportingnews.com
On-brand John Tortorella gives brutally honest bench interview about Flyers’ poor start: ‘We suck’
You want honesty? Flyers coach John Tortorella will give you honesty. The notoriously straight shooting bench boss didn’t mince his words during his first period interview with ESPN's Brian Boucher for the Flyers’ Tuesday night contest against the Blue Jackets, criticizing the forecheck and overall play from his team.
markerzone.com
WILD HEAD COACH CONFIRMS INJURY TO MARC-ANDRE FLEURY, RECALL GOALIE FROM AHL
Per Michael Russo - Wild correspondent for The Athletic - Marc-Andre Fleury sustained an upper-body injury, of which the extent is still being evaluated. Fleury started last night's 2-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators, so in all likelihood the injury happened during the game, although the veteran did finish the game.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
markerzone.com
GAUDREAU HAS NO REGRETS WITH SIGNING IN COLUMBUS AMID TEAM'S POOR START
He's only 14 games into a seven-year contract that he signed this summer, but Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is already being asked if he has any regrets signing in Columbus amid the team's poor start to the 2022-23 season. "I love the city here in Columbus. I love the...
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
Yardbarker
Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus
A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN TO MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UBI
On Tuesday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes told reporters at the GM meetings that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss a bit of time with an upper-body injury, but didn't elaborate on a specific length of time he could potentially miss. Following their 5-1 loss to the New Jersey...
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TAKES A SLAPSHOT AFTER THE WHISTLE, CAUSING SENS PLAYERS TO ERUPT
Certain things, you simply cannot do in the NHL without receiving pushback. Taking a slapshot after the whistle is definitely one of them, especially if the other team has an injured player in front of the net. Scrum ensues, and Skinner was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well as...
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
markerzone.com
CARSON SOUCY EARNS A FINE FOR PUNCHING PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Pierre-Luc Dubois in last night's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This is the second time in the past week a player has been fined for a play in which Pierre-Luc Dubois...
markerzone.com
CALEB JONES SERVES UP A HOT N' READY PIZZA TO ANDREI SVECHNIKOV
Caleb Jones is apparently opening his own Chicago-style pizzeria and Andrei Svechnikov just got a free sample. The Blackhawks' blue-liner served this one up on a silver platter, and there was approximately a negative infinity per cent chance of Petr Mrazek keeping it out of the net. The Blackhawks started...
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
markerzone.com
SHARKS WILLING TO DEAL ERIK KARLSSON
Heading into the 2022-23 season, many would have considered Erik Karlsson's contract to be amongst the worst in the NHL. The often injured 32-year-old's play had declined in recent years, making his $11.5 million cap hit, which doesn't expire until the end of the 2026-27 season, a major headache for the San Jose Sharks. Fast forward to where we are now, however, and it may no longer be the issue many thought it was.
