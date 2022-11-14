Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
hot1047.com
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning.
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun
Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole
ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
WEAU-TV 13
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official
An Iron Range man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a former chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce in August. Michael Miller, 40, of rural Virginia, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years of supervised probation and a year of jail time for the crash that killed Joni Dahl, 39.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0