KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School Board discusses chronic absenteeism at Monday meeting
The Mitchell School District Report Card for grades K-12 was part of the superintendent’s report at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The report card is a breakdown and comparison to years’ past in several areas including demographics, graduation rates, and attendance. One statistic that was discussed was chronic absenteeism, which is both a national and statewide concern. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses ten days or more during the school year. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate last year was 18 percent. Board President Deb Olson says one reason that the number is so high is that last year, students were encouraged to stay home if they were ill. In years’ past, students may have come to school until they started to feel worse, she said.
mitchellnow.com
Main Street Informational Meeting to be held Tuesday
Join us to discuss the revitalization of downtown buildings, streetscape progress, Mitchell Main Street & Beyond Business Improvement District (BID), Mitchell Main Street loan/grant program information, and Main Street Art Contest update. Mitchell Main Street & Beyond staff, board members and BID board members will be present to answer questions.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in Minnehaha County fatal 3-vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Friday’s fatal three-vehicle crash have been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup...
mitchellnow.com
Centerville man identified as fatality in Minnehaha County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madison Daily Leader
Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores
Since being established as a 4-H campground in 1941, Camp Lakodia has been a key site near Madison and has operated with a variety of functions. It was purchased in 2002 by the Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD), who hosted camps for deaf or hearing-impaired children. The CSD also...
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
mitchellnow.com
DWU to observe Thanksgiving holiday November 23-25
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 23-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
mitchellnow.com
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 just west of Mitchell on Saturday
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening on I-90 just outside of Mitchell. At around 6 PM, a 67-year old male was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris westbound on the interstate at mile marker 329 when he hit a deer. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. The driver was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with serious non-life threatening injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Police search for Mitchell burglary suspects
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects. According to the Mitchell Police Department, the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 hundred block of North Main Street. The two individuals forcibly entered a business in...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
mitchellnow.com
DWU volleyball hosting NAIA National Tournament match at Corn Palace
MITCHELL — The No. 6 DWU Tigers were selected to host an opening round match of the NAIA National Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 19, against Kansas Wesleyan. The match will be at the Corn Palace and time is TBA.
more955.com
One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell
On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
dakotanewsnow.com
Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a family dog near Wall Lake. Lucy was a dog loved by the Briney family. She was outside at their family’s home when...
