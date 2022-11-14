Read full article on original website
Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fully Involved Structure Fire in Downtown Lancaster
Lancaster – Mutual aid has been called into a fully involved structure fire in the downtown area of Lancaster. According to early reports, a home has flames coming outside of the roof located at 327 Harrison ave in the downtown area of Lancaster. First Responders have shut off Harrison...
WHIZ
Boil advisory lifted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for the areas affected by the emergency water main repair project at Pine Street . Water samples were collected and analyzed. Results of the analysis indicated that the water system was not contaminated and therefore should be considered safe for consumption.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
WTAP
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says there was a police chase that started in Washington County and ended in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg. The chase ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says the Washington County...
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
WHIZ
WTAP
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
WHIZ
Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
Ohio man arrested after a gun was fired outside local bar
An Ohio man was arrested after an altercation outside a local bar. The Sheriff’s Office in Coshocton said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains of Cambridge, Ohio was charged with Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. The Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a fight/shooting outside Cedar Street Inn. Deputies said a firearm was discharged […]
WHIZ
Welcome Home Art Exhibit at Union Square in Dresden
DRESDEN, OH- A new Art Exhibit will welcome the community in to take in numerous creative and magnificient art pieces. The “Welcome Home” Art Exhibit opens this week at Dresden Union Square. 27 pieces of art will be up for judging by Yan Sun from Muskingum University and Lisa Crook an Executive Director of Art Exhibit Showcases in Louisville.
WHIZ
Juveniles Arrested after Threats
Newark Police said they’ve made an arrest in a Sunday night incident. Authorities said it was reported that two male juveniles were making threats to shoot a patron of a McDonald’s in Newark. The passenger had a ski mask on. The victim reported the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Newark Officers said they located the vehicle leaving the scene and made a traffic stop.
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
WHIZ
Port Authority Reports Progress
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority is an organization that meets regularly to improve the business climate across the county. Port Authority Director Matt Abbott discussed some of the updates that were announced concerning businesses that are locating to Muskingum County and providing a solid infrastructure to support them.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
