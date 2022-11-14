Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022
Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer. The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022
Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes. The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
Gwen Stefani Blooms in Floral Dress & Gold Stiletto Boots at 2022 Matrix Awards With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 26 with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton. The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a light pink Alessandra Rich fitted turtleneck minidress that featured puff long sleeves and ruffled trim. The dress was covered in a green and yellow rose pattern. She added nude fishnet stockings to the look. Stefani matched her accessories to her floral dress with rose gold rose earrings and a ring. She kept to the theme with every detail with a metallic pink handbag that featured a silver chain. Stefani kept her platinum...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York
Kylie Jenner made a case for rompers in the fall when the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Days after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her sisters and mother, Jenner appeared to stick around the city. OShe was seen in a head-to-toe Raf Simons look. She wore a black leather oversized jacket over a romper. Her brown romper was made up of a cozy sweater material. Jenner added black sunglasses as well as a geometric structured bag to her look.
Cynthia Erivo Dons Leather Tent Dress With Supersized Belt & Boots at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
Cynthia Erivo brought an edgy look to the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The “Wicked” star was honored at the event on Tuesday night. She took home the Gamechanging Performer Award at the award show, held in partnership with Samsung. The Tony-award winner wore a black leather look from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a tent dress with a halter neck made up of black leather. The sleeveless, knee-length garment featured beige detailing in the stitching and an oversized belt on the hem. Erivo added large dangling earrings as well as stacked bracelets and several sparkly rings to...
Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Lavender Collared Dress & White Pointy Pumps for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ With Sister Ali Lohan
Lindsay Lohan recorded an interview for “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York today. The actress, who is currently promoting her new film ” Falling for Christmas,” was photographed leaving the CBS studios today alongside her sister Ali Lohan. Lohan went lavender. Her midi-length cocktail dress...
