Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
Coach Speak: Oklahoma Preparing For Oklahoma State Challenge in the Trenches
The Sooners are prepared to battle against OSU's talented defensive line, as well as all three Cowboy quarterbacks OU could face this weekend.
Oklahoma State lands quick commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Gage Stanaland
Oklahoma State football was in need of some positive trends on the recruiting trail after a quiet past few months. On Wednesday, the Cowboys landed another commitment in the 2023 class as Tuscola (Tex.) Jim Ned offensive lineman Gage Stanaland made his pledge shortly after getting an offer, he tells GoPokes247.
Gonzaga can't contain Tyrese Hunter as Texas rolls to convincing victory
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 12 matchup with No. 24 Oklahoma State.
