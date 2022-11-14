Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
10 New Orleans Saints listed as non-participants at practice Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints list ten players that did not practice on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Rams injury report: Matthew Stafford a full participant, Brian Allen DNP
There seems to be new names on the Rams’ injury report each and every week, with many of the players listed being starters. As the Rams prep for the Saints this weekend, they hit the field for their first practice of the week on Wednesday. There were six names...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Commanders-Eagles Inactives: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson Status?
Who will be on the field when the Washington Commanders look to do what many doubt they can and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Not participating Wednesday
Hinton (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Along with Hinton, Jerry Jeudy (ankle) or KJ Hamler (hamstring) will also sit out the Broncos' first Week 11 practice, leaving the team with a shaky wideout group beyond Courtland Sutton. There's a good chance Hinton is healthier than Jeudy and Hamler given that he was able to finish the game on the field in this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, so a starting role Week 11 against Las Vegas is still possible for Hinton.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Limited in practice Wednesday
Elliott (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' injury report Wednesday. Elliott entered concussion protocols after being forced out during the first half of Detroit's Week 10 win over the Bears. While he was able to log a limited session during the first practice of Week 11, he'll still have to clear the league's protocol before suiting up for Sunday's game against the Giants. Elliott has played a prominent role in the Lions' secondary over eight games this season, recording 57 tackles, two passes defended and an interception, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Friday's final injury report.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Won't play Week 11
Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Johnson was unable to return after exiting with a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Broncos. The 27-year-old was then sidelined for each practice ahead of Week 11, and his next chance to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27. In Johnson's absence, Josh Kalu and Andrew Adams will serve as the Titans' only healthy safeties behind starter Kevin Byard.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
Saints Are Signing Notable Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a former All-Pro running back to their practice squad this Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints have signed former Cardinals and Texans halfback David Johnson. "#Saints signing RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per source. ...
CBS Sports
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Sits out practice Wednesday
Davenport (calf) was listed as a non-participant on the Saints' injury report Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Davenport was forced out with a calf injury against the Ravens in Week 9 and did not practice before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. Now, unless the defensive end is able to improve his activity during practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined for the second straight week. Davenport is on pace to log one of the least productive seasons of his career, recording 19 tackles and just 0.5 sacks over the first nine games of the season, though he should reprise a starting role opposite Cameron Jordan when healthy.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Comments / 0