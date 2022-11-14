ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
BRAWLEY, CA
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By

BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
BRAWLEY, CA
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
BRAWLEY, CA
El Centro, November 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

EL CENTRO, CA
Catalina Garcia Cardenas

Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
BRAWLEY, CA
CJ Manuel signs swim intent letter to Bakersfield

BRAWLEY — Wildcat swim specialist CJ Manuel was celebrated for his letter of intent signing before family, friends, coaches, and peers Tuesday, November 15 at the new gym on the BUHS campus in Brawley. Manuel signed a letter of intent for swimming at California State University of Bakersfield. Brawley...
BRAWLEY, CA
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire ﻿Upgrade Replacement Program

Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
IMPERIAL, CA
Curtain closes on Volleyball 2022

EL CENTRO — Volleyball season for the 2022 session finally concluded last week with state championship tournament losses by Imperial Tuesday, November 8 and Holtville Thursday, November 10. Central was the other surviving squad that had a deep post-season run until the Lady Spartans were ousted in the CIF...
HOLTVILLE, CA
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YUMA, AZ
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
YUMA, AZ
Officials hope new Arizona governor keeps focus on border

(NewsNation) — With a new Democratic governor set to take office in Arizona next year, officials are hoping she works to secure the U.S./Mexico border. Addressing the border was made a priority under current Gov. Doug Ducey. Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona who recently beat former TV anchor Kari Lake in the 2022 midterm elections, said she has a border plan that’s been backed by two sheriffs in the area.
ARIZONA STATE
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
El Centro City Council adopts restructuring ordinance to ensure financial stability of ECRMC

EL CENTRO — Last night, the El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) by voting to resume its original role as the ECRMC Board of Trustees. "During the past several years, ECRMC has experienced escalating challenges in its operation,” said Mayor Tomas Oliva. “As a municipal hospital, it is our obligation to the community and all ECRMC employees to lead through these challenges by making the necessary changes to make our hospital more efficient and sustainable. No hospital services will be interrupted by this change.”
EL CENTRO, CA

