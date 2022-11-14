EL CENTRO — Last night, the El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) by voting to resume its original role as the ECRMC Board of Trustees. "During the past several years, ECRMC has experienced escalating challenges in its operation,” said Mayor Tomas Oliva. “As a municipal hospital, it is our obligation to the community and all ECRMC employees to lead through these challenges by making the necessary changes to make our hospital more efficient and sustainable. No hospital services will be interrupted by this change.”

