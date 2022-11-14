Read full article on original website
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend
Caballeros de Yuma, Inc. presents a weekend-long balloon festival from November 18-20. The post Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
El Centro, November 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
El Centro, November 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pacific Ridge School basketball team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 16, 2022, 17:30:00.
Catalina Garcia Cardenas
Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
CJ Manuel signs swim intent letter to Bakersfield
BRAWLEY — Wildcat swim specialist CJ Manuel was celebrated for his letter of intent signing before family, friends, coaches, and peers Tuesday, November 15 at the new gym on the BUHS campus in Brawley. Manuel signed a letter of intent for swimming at California State University of Bakersfield. Brawley...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program
Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim. The post YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Curtain closes on Volleyball 2022
EL CENTRO — Volleyball season for the 2022 session finally concluded last week with state championship tournament losses by Imperial Tuesday, November 8 and Holtville Thursday, November 10. Central was the other surviving squad that had a deep post-season run until the Lady Spartans were ousted in the CIF...
Doctor Adolphe Edward no longer the Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC
The El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC). The post Doctor Adolphe Edward no longer the Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
Officials hope new Arizona governor keeps focus on border
(NewsNation) — With a new Democratic governor set to take office in Arizona next year, officials are hoping she works to secure the U.S./Mexico border. Addressing the border was made a priority under current Gov. Doug Ducey. Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona who recently beat former TV anchor Kari Lake in the 2022 midterm elections, said she has a border plan that’s been backed by two sheriffs in the area.
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street. The post South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds appeared first on KYMA.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro City Council adopts restructuring ordinance to ensure financial stability of ECRMC
EL CENTRO — Last night, the El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) by voting to resume its original role as the ECRMC Board of Trustees. "During the past several years, ECRMC has experienced escalating challenges in its operation,” said Mayor Tomas Oliva. “As a municipal hospital, it is our obligation to the community and all ECRMC employees to lead through these challenges by making the necessary changes to make our hospital more efficient and sustainable. No hospital services will be interrupted by this change.”
Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations
Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, there will be a short-term pause to clinical operations at the Yuma VA Community Clinic. The post Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations appeared first on KYMA.
Man accused of killing two people
A man has been accused of killing two people in Somerton, Ariz. The post Man accused of killing two people appeared first on KYMA.
