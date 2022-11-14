ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cult of Mac

5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Business Insider

How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently

If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
The Verge

How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16

With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Android Police

WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
Android Authority

WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones

Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Android Headlines

Google fixed the saved Chrome tab groups issue

Chrome users who utilize the save tab groups feature have been dealing with a little issue. However, according to Android Police, that issue has finally been fixed. What are Chrome saved tab groups? Most people on the internet know the struggle of dealing with 101 tabs in their browsers. This is why Chrome brought tab groups. You can take multiple tabs and organize them into collapsible tab folders.
Android Headlines

The Play Store will advertise apps in your search history

It makes sense that Google would expose you to popular apps present on the Google Play store. This is why we see recommended games all over the interface. However, it now appears that Google will advertise apps in your Play store search history. Google recently announced to its developers that...
Android Headlines

Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support

Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Android Headlines

WhatsApp calls will soon get do not disturb indicators

According to recent reports, some beta users are now getting do no disturb indicators for their missed WhatsApp calls. This feature has been spotted by some beta users and will be making its way to the global audience. With this, users will be able to tell which calls they missed while they do no disturb mode is active.
Android Headlines

Spotify's Backstage feature had a serious security flaw

There are all sorts of software vulnerabilities within our favorite apps, and these lead to countless hacks made and lives ruined. Just recently, there was a pretty serious security flaw detected in Spotify Backstage, according to TechRadar. While the issue has been resolved, it could have led to some serious trouble.
Android Headlines

Google Chat will let you schedule Do Not Disturb

Google Hangouts has finally been laid to rest, and Google Chat has taken the torch. Thus, the company is issuing certain updates to help bring Google Chat up to speed and make it a better messaging platform. According to a new report from 9To5Google, Google Chat will soon let you schedule Do Not Disturb mode (DND).
Android Police

Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.

