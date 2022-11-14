Read full article on original website
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
IOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well. Sleep. The new...
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
Android Authority
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Android Headlines
Google fixed the saved Chrome tab groups issue
Chrome users who utilize the save tab groups feature have been dealing with a little issue. However, according to Android Police, that issue has finally been fixed. What are Chrome saved tab groups? Most people on the internet know the struggle of dealing with 101 tabs in their browsers. This is why Chrome brought tab groups. You can take multiple tabs and organize them into collapsible tab folders.
Android Headlines
The Play Store will advertise apps in your search history
It makes sense that Google would expose you to popular apps present on the Google Play store. This is why we see recommended games all over the interface. However, it now appears that Google will advertise apps in your Play store search history. Google recently announced to its developers that...
Android Headlines
Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support
Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp calls will soon get do not disturb indicators
According to recent reports, some beta users are now getting do no disturb indicators for their missed WhatsApp calls. This feature has been spotted by some beta users and will be making its way to the global audience. With this, users will be able to tell which calls they missed while they do no disturb mode is active.
Android Headlines
Spotify's Backstage feature had a serious security flaw
There are all sorts of software vulnerabilities within our favorite apps, and these lead to countless hacks made and lives ruined. Just recently, there was a pretty serious security flaw detected in Spotify Backstage, according to TechRadar. While the issue has been resolved, it could have led to some serious trouble.
Android Headlines
Google Chat will let you schedule Do Not Disturb
Google Hangouts has finally been laid to rest, and Google Chat has taken the torch. Thus, the company is issuing certain updates to help bring Google Chat up to speed and make it a better messaging platform. According to a new report from 9To5Google, Google Chat will soon let you schedule Do Not Disturb mode (DND).
Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.
