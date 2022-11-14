Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
redlakenationnews.com
Worthington manager solicited fake IDs to hire minors to clean Minnesota slaughterhouses, court papers say
Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed...
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Chain-Reaction Crash Near St. Charles Injures Child, Teen
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles east of St. Charles late Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report indicates 71-year-old Dale Hinckley of Chatfield was waiting to make a left turn in a Chevy Silverado off eastbound Hwy. 14 in the eastern outskirts of St. Charles. Another eastbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica, was stopped behind Hinckley’s pick-up.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
newsdakota.com
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP
If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
