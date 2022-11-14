ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in the face in West Philly, surveillance video released showing suspects

6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Police are trying to track down the suspects who shot a man in the face last Friday in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue, near Alliston Street.

Authorities released new surveillance video on Monday showing five juveniles turn onto the 1600 block of Alliston Street from Lansdown Ave and hide behind parked vehicles as the victim approached the intersection.

Two of the suspects opened fire while taking cover behind the cars. The group then fled on foot towards Hunter Street.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

Comments / 39

Vincent DeRenzo
2d ago

These people in Philly have no remorse for other people's lives

6abc Action News

