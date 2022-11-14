Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Wave 3
Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas. Louisville’s...
Wave 3
Salvation Army offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is making sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this holiday. The organization on Tuesday announced several options allowing residents to pick up or enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. In Harrison County, people will be able to pick up...
Wave 3
Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Harvest donates turkeys, canned goods to needy Louisville families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest donated 100 turkeys, as well as canned goods that will be given out to local families. The organization partnered with Family Scholar House for the food giveaway Tuesday as members of Louisville Metro Police helped unload the turkeys and other food items. The meals...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Christmas tree cut down, delivered to Jefferson Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 Metro Christmas Tree is now standing in Jefferson Square Park. The 35-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Greg and Karen Kaelin. The couple said the tree was in the front yard when they first moved in back in 2006. Karen said she has seen the tree grow as it was a home to birds and rabbits.
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
WLWT 5
Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
Wave 3
JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools was honored for her 80th birthday. On Tuesday afternoon, Byck Elementary School hosted a surprise party for Dora McDougle at the school’s gym in celebration of her turning 80 years young. JCPS said McDougle is well...
Wave 3
Restaurant creates special hot honey pepperoni pizza for Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a dozen restaurants are making specialty pizzas for the annual Louisville Pizza Week. Angio’s has been around since the 1980′s. The owner, Michael Schmitt, worked in the shop as a teenager and now runs the place. The specialty pizza is a classic...
WLKY.com
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in former Corbett's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) was a hit in the Highlands, the chain is now opening a second Louisville location in the former building of Corbett’s: An American Place. The restaurant opens Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. “We are very excited to...
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Wave 3
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport celebrating 75 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is celebrating 75 years for passenger air service. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled the special banner exhibit called “SDF Through the Years.” Passengers and visitors can check it out at the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal throughout the rest of the year, according to a release.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Wave 3
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former CEO and President of the Louisville Urban League has announced her next role after leaving the organization at the beginning of November. Sadiqa Reynolds will be serving as CEO for the New York City-based Perception Institute, a nonprofit organization focusing on race, gender and ethnic research to find ways to reduce bias and discrimination.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
Wave 3
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
Wave 3
Top Golf opening in Louisville
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. Updated: 17 hours ago. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. 4 guns in a...
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree...
Comments / 0