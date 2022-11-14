Read full article on original website
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27
ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it
Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time in the world — and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections
This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”
Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.
VIDEO: Checking out the new offerings in the Lionshead area of Vail Mountain
The Eagle Bahn gondola also opened for the season on Friday, offering access to another side of Vail Mountain. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers over to the Lionshead side of the mountain for a more beginner friendly experience on the second day of Vail’s 2022-23 ski season.
Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses
Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.
Community invited to HER Film Camp premiere, featuring 3 works created this summer by over 50 local youth
If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere. This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students
The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.
Vail lauded as a top municipality for recycling, composting in 2022 statewide report￼
Vail was recently celebrated as the municipality with the third-highest citywide recycling and composting rate in the 2022 State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report. With a rate of 35% across both commercial and residential properties, the town falls just 2% below Durango and 9% below Boulder, which were ranked No. 1 and 2.
Vail Performing Arts Academy presents ‘Rock This Town Revue’
Are you ready to rock? Come and listen to your favorite rock ‘n’ roll songs and tunes made famous by many musicals when the Vail Performing Arts Academy presents “Rock This Town Revue” on Saturday and Sunday. “Rock This Town Review” will take you on a...
Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer
This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals. Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the...
Climate Action Collaborative: Grateful for climate action
As the year comes to an end, all of us at the Climate Action Collaborative are grateful for the significant steps taken in 2022 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local, state and federal levels. Here in Eagle County, 2022 was kicked off with the launch of the Adam...
