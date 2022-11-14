Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy fined for roughing

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy was fined $2,500 on Monday for roughing Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The incident occurred with less than a minute to go in the third period of the Jets’ overtime win at Seattle.

Soucy drew a penalty for punching Dubois in the back of the head at 19:34, with the Kraken leading 2-1. The Jets tied it up 20 seconds later on Blake Wheeler’s power-play goal, with just 5.2 seconds remaining in the game. The Jets scored in overtime for the win.

It was Soucy’s second penalty of the game.

–Field Level Media

