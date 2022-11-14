Read full article on original website
Related
You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
Today is the Day of Eight Billion, according to the United Nations. That’s an incredible number of humans, considering our population was around 2.5 billion in 1950. Watching our numbers tick over milestones can provoke anxiety. Do we have enough food? What does this mean for nature? Are more humans a catastrophe for climate change? The answers are counterintuitive. Because rich countries use vastly more resources and energy, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low income nations. Fertility rates in most of the world have fallen sharply. As countries...
It should not be controversial to say a population of 8 billion will have a grave impact on the climate
By a remarkable coincidence, just as governments, campaigners and business owners are meeting in Egypt to address climate breakdown today, the world is officially crashing past the symbolic 8 billion population milestone . This means global population is on its way to 10 billion or more by the turn of the century.
Phys.org
Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet's so-called "carrying capacity"—the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion
The world population has reached 8 billion, with India projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, the United Nations said Tuesday.
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
World population reaches 8 billion people, U.N. says
The United Nations says the world's population is expected to reach the 8 billion mark today, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has the story from London.
Global Population Surpasses 8 Billion as Growth Poses Scarcity Challenges
The world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The world population surged past 8 billion people on Tuesday, the United Nations said, warning that more hardship is in store for regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change. Whether it’s food or water, batteries or gasoline, there will be less to go...
US News and World Report
Global Population Reaches 8 Billion as U.N. Urges Action on Climate
The United Nations marked what it is calling the “Day of 8 Billion” on Tuesday, an event commemorating the projected day the human population exceeds 8 billion people. The U.N. used the occasion to celebrate the achievements that allowed an increased population while also warning that there could dire consequences if the world doesn’t act quickly to mitigate the effects of climate change.
8 billion and counting: World population to cross milestone
It’s going to get a bit more crowded in the world as the United Nations says the globe will cross a new population threshold — 8 billion. The U.N. said that over the past 12 years, 1 billion people have been added to the global population, CNN reported.
Should rich countries pay climate 'reparations?' Why the debate is on the COP27 agenda
Searing heat waves, hypercharged storms, rising sea levels, devastating droughts and floods — evidence of climate change’s calamitous impact is being felt from the Bahamas to Bangladesh, and it’s fueling a growing movement for climate “reparations.”. This push for major, debt-free funding for climate-vulnerable countries that...
Low-income countries want more money for climate damage. They're unlikely to get it.
Wealthy nations may instead reshuffle money earmarked for other goals like limiting and adapting to global warming. That could hamstring efforts to deal with climate change in low-income countries
Wells Fargo and HSBC Expand DLT Solution to Include Offshore Yuan
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and HSBC Bank plc today announced that the blockchain-based solution they are using for bilateral FX settlements is expanding to include the offshore yuan (CNH). The offshore yuan marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger that currently encompasses the U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound sterling, and the euro. Since launching the shared DLT solution in December 2021, HSBC and Wells Fargo have settled over $200 billion in transactions and plan to add additional currencies over the coming months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005149/en/ Vince Hindman, global head of Rates and FX Solutions, Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)
‘You’ll rarely find a climate denier in east Africa’
Recently, I interviewed a 70-year-old coconut farmer, who told me about the hundreds of trees he was losing to the drought ravaging his home town of Rabaiin southern Kenya. Fighting back tears, he told me how weather patterns that he could no longer master or predict had left him without a way to provide for his family. He and the other farmers here may not know the science behind climate change but it’s a part of their lived reality.
What Is COP27? And Other Questions About the Big U.N. Climate Summit
World leaders will meet in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 6 for two weeks of climate negotiations as nations struggle to cut greenhouse gas emissions amid a global energy crisis, war in Europe and rising inflation. (Alanah Sarginson/The New York Times)
Nigeria floods 80 times more likely with climate change
Heavy rains and flooding that swamped Nigeria, Niger, Chad and the surrounding region between June and October this year was made 80 times more likely because of climate change, a rapid analysis by international climate attribution experts found.Analysis released late Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution group used peer-reviewed methods and found that climate change was overwhelmingly behind the heavy rains that left over 800 people dead, with worse to come as global average temperatures continue to rise.“We will see very intense rains in the region in the coming years,” warned climatologist Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who...
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
Facing a call for climate reparations, wealthy nations propose an insurance scheme
Tensions at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP27 have been running high, largely over the issue of what’s called “loss and damage” — shorthand for the disproportionate suffering that the developing world is already experiencing at the hands of climate change. In the most concrete response yet to the issue, on Monday a group of countries led by Germany announced their commitment to developing “a Global Shield against Climate Risks” to help people in the least developed countries better prepare for climate-fueled disasters.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0