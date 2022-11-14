ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX.

Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers to be part of the crypto craze.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities,” Brady said in 2021. “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to do together.”

Major League Baseball umpires wore the FTX logo patch on shirts and jackets during games.

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his entire $16 billion fortune when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

Late last week, bitcoin prices were at their lowest level in two years and another popular crypto stock, Ethereum, was on a rapid decline.

FTX listed Bundchen as environmental and social initiatives advisor until recently.

Other sports and stars were deeply impacted, Barron’s and Marketwatch reported.

With naming rights to the former American Airlines arena, home to the Miami Heat, and a $10 million sponsorship with the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center in San Francisco, FTX was a prominent name in the NBA. Steph Curry was a stakeholder and multiple NBA2K teams were sponsored by FTX.

Miami-Dade County and the Heat announced Friday they were looking for a new naming rights partner for the arena.

Ohtani took his complete stake as an ambassador in stock, company equity and cryptocurrency, and similar contracts existed for tennis star Naomi Osaka and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

–Field Level Media

Pat Zimm
2d ago

Guys a major league tool. Jumping on a ponzi scheme and cheating in a super bowl. It's called karma Tom. You're old, broken, broke and someone else gets to poke your ex within a month. Now we all know what that pre season family emergency was in July. He was warned that his money was gone and honey Saud see ya loser.

smh ... constantly ...
2d ago

FTX is just this generation's Enron ... history always repeats itself and no one ever learns the lessons of the past ...

Hatrick
1d ago

Crypto currency was set up to be a giant scam, When there is no real product, Nothing you can hold in your hand, You're setting yourself up to be swindled! It really is a giant Ponzi scheme!🤔🤥💰💵🤭

