Marcus Performing Arts Center unveils renovated War Memorial, gardens

The Marcus Performing Arts Center unveiled its completely renovated community gardens and the rededication of its War Memorial.

“This facility is absolutely a community gathering place for performing arts, but also a dedication to the service of our veterans,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO, Marcus Performing Arts Center.

After months of hard work, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is rolling out the red carpet, sharing the transformation of its community grounds.

Lining the new public green space are 24 newly planted honey locust trees, giving visitors a full, unobstructed view of the peck pavilion.

In its center, the War Memorial, featured prominently for all to see and honor those who answered the call to service.

“We really wanted to ensure that the War Memorial was more prominent so that when people walk past the market center, they recognize it as a place that is dedicated to the service of our veterans, and it's a place for reflection,” said Whitlock Ingram.

The grounds also have a stone border designed to help welcome visitors who need wheelchair and stroller access throughout, making nearly every inch of the space accessible to everyone.

City leaders say this revamping of the center’s facilities highlight the need and desire to invest in the city’s bustling arts community.

“Today we expand upon this legacy and will continue to honor the dead, by serving the living as we remember those who served our country with the dedication,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday.

